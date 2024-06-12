3 Songs for People Who Say They Don’t Like Oasis

While it’s true that sometimes the members of Oasis don’t like the members of Oasis, that’s mostly because of the infighting between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Truly, all fans of the band wish they could bury the proverbial hatchet and just get alone so that they could play concerts together and even try to reunite in making music.

But regardless of the brothers’ stances, the British-born band is something to love and cherish. The rock group created some of the most unique and lasting songs from the 1990s and here below we will dive into a trio of those songs. Indeed, these are three songs for people who say they don’t like Oasis.

“Wonderwall” from (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (1995)

This acoustic-driven song from the band’s multi-Platinum 1995 album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? showcases the band’s potent lyrical poetry. Does any of it make sense on the face of it? What is a wonderwall? But the way the musicians deliver the sounds creates a poignant dream that listeners swim in again and again. There is something so distant and yet so familiar, it’s an incredible thing that the Britpop band pulled off. Sings Liam on this jangly track,

Today is gonna be the day

That they’re gonna throw it back to you

By now you should’ve somehow

Realized what you gotta do

I don’t believe that anybody

Feels the way I do about you now

Backbeat, the word is on the street

That the fire in your heart is out

I’m sure you’ve heard it all before

But you never really had a doubt

I don’t believe that anybody feels

The way I do about you now

“Champagne Supernova” from (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (1995)

Another song sung by Liam that creates a psychedelic haze of lovely art, “Champagne Supernova” features lyrics that seem to have been written while walking through some other dimension. Indeed, the refrain Where were you while we were getting high? Makes sense. As does the intoxicating image of a champagne supernova. But whatever the trippy lyrics mean exactly, that’s up to the listener. And on the song, Liam sings with his Manchester, England, accent,

How many special people change

How many lives are living strange

Where were you while we were getting high?

Slowly walking down the hall

Faster than a cannon ball

Where were you while we were getting high?

Some day you will find me

Caught beneath the landslide

In a champagne supernova in the sky

Some day you will find me

Caught beneath the landslide

In a champagne supernova

A champagne supernova in the sky

“Don’t Look Back in Anger” from (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (1995)

This song was sung by Noel, taking over the role of frontman from his brother. Here, he talks about conflict (something he and Liam know well) and crescendos with a blistering chorus about someone named Sally. But even though we don’t know her, we know her as if she lived next door. Sings Noel on the busy but electric track he wrote,

Slip inside the eye of your mind

Don’t you know you might find

A better place to play

You said that you’d never been

But all the things that you’ve seen

Will slowly fade away

So I’ll start a revolution from my bed

‘Cos you said the brains I had went to my head

Step outside, summertime’s in bloom

Stand up beside the fireplace

Take that look from off your face

You ain’t ever gonna burn my heart out

And so Sally can wait, she knows it’s too late as we’re walking on by

Her soul slides away, “But don’t look back in anger,” I heard you say

