3 Songs for People Who Say They Don’t Like Spin Doctors

For those of a certain age (i.e. those who grew up in the 1990s), the New York City-born rock band Spin Doctors were ubiquitous. The group’s brand of irreverent rock and roll and big sweater-wearing music video performances was something featured all over the radio and MTV. As such, given that they’re very much of an era, the band can seem polarizing today.

But the group was talented, compelling, and interesting. In a time when sad, forlorn grunge music often dominated the charts, bands like Spin Doctors offered a bit of a sunnier side of the musical road. So, for those who may express derision about the group, we’ve compiled this list of songs. A trio of tunes that are fun, toe-tapping, and worthy of your ear.

“Two Princes” from Pocket Full of Kryptonite (1991)

The most famous song from the band, this track from the group’s 1991 LP Pocket Full of Kryptonite is about a love triangle. Two men interested in a woman, one rich and well-to-do and one more creative and thoughtful. Who will the gal choose? This track, which hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, features lead singer Chris Barron’s bright and sunny voice and tells a fun, classic story. What’s not to like? On the track, the frontman sings,

One, two princes kneel before you

That what I said now

Princes, princes who adore you

Just go ahead now

One has diamonds in his pockets

That’s some bread, now

This one said he wants to buy you rockets

Ain’t in his head, now

This one he got a princely racket

That’s what I said now

Got some big seal upon his jacket

Ain’t in his head now

You marry him, your father will condone you

How ’bout that now

You marry me, your father will disown you

He’ll eat his hat, now

“Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” from Pocket Full of Kryptonite (1991)

This song, which hit No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100, was inspired by a real-life abusive relationship. Also from Pocket Full of Kryptonite, Barron told American Songwriter of the track, “That song is actually about my stepmom, my dad’s ex-wife. People always think it’s about an ex of mine but it’s actually about my dad’s ex, who I grew up with. She was actually a malignant narcissist, if that rings a bell.” And on the catchy, albeit emotional tune, he sings,

It’s been a whole lot easier since the b—h left town

It’s been a whole lot happier without her face around

Nobody upstairs gonna stomp and shout

Nobody at the back door gonna throw my laundry out

She hold the shotgun while you do-si-do

She want one man made of Hercules and Cyrano

Been a whole lot easier since the b—h is gone

Little Miss, Little Miss, Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong

“What Times Is It?” from Pocket Full of Kryptonite (1991)

This song is a deep cut from the band’s breakout 1991 LP. It wasn’t released as a single or played on some late-night show like the two above and the record’s opener, “Jimmy Olsen’s Blues.” But it’s a unique song and one very of the band. You can imagine them writing it together late one night, spouting lyrics and riffs that just made them happy. And that’s what’s so great about Spin Doctors, they like to make their listeners happy. On the track, Barron sings,

What time is it?

Four-thirty

It’s not late, naw, naw,

Just early, early, early

President, he sweat through his talcum

News paper man, he watch like a falcon

“Ah, look, daddy-o, sorry, Mr. President, where ya been?”

Use a little english to doctor the spin

What time is it?

Four-thirty

It’s not late, naw, naw,

It’s just early, early, early

