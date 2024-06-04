Marcus King Talks Sharing the Same “Addiction to Music” as Post Malone, Eyes Collaboration

Marcus King recently revealed who his ideal collaboration would be in the music world, and it’s not at all surprising. After all, not only is most of the country music sphere flocking to work with Post Malone, but King and Post give off similar vibes. Most likely, they’d get along immediately. King basically said as much while he spoke with Holler recently.

Videos by American Songwriter

“We’d probably smoke a lot of cigarettes and drink a lot of coffee, and just create,” he said. “He just seems to have the same addiction to music that I do. Just the same desire to say something that really means, not just create for the sake of it. I’d really look forward to it if we do it.”

While technically Marcus King leans more toward blues and soul than straight country music, there would definitely be some merit to a collaboration between the two. King’s incredible guitar playing and raw lyrics combined with Post Malone’s passion for music in general, not just country? Sounds like a match made in heaven.

[RELATED: Marcus King Discusses Working with Rick Rubin on ‘Mood Swings’, the Curfew Foundation, and More: Exclusive]

Post Malone Has Previously Shared His Love of Y’Allternative, Praising the Edgier Side of Country

Post Malone has worked with Morgan Wallen and Blake Shelton recently, but apparently he really loves the rock-heavy, edgier side of country music. People like Marcus King and Chris Stapleton, who tend to blend rock, soul, and blues with country. Post himself has named Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, and Colter Wall as influences.

While there hasn’t been any word yet if Post Malone returns Marcus King’s enthusiasm for a collaboration, we’ll definitely be looking out for any correspondence between the two.

Recently for Marcus King, he released his album Mood Swings in April. The album is raw and vulnerable, showcasing King’s struggles with mental health and his healing journey. Meanwhile, Post Malone performed at the ACM Awards in mid-May, performing a solo version of his duet with Morgan Wallen, as well as an unreleased song. He also performed an impromptu duet with host Reba McEntire where they sang the Allman Brothers classic “Ramblin’ Man” in honor of the late Dickey Betts.

Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver