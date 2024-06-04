4 of the Best ‘America’s Got Talent’ Musicians Who Ever Auditioned

America’s Got Talent has kicked off the careers of a number of talented performers, many of which were savvy musicians. Let’s take a look at four of the best America’s Got Talent musicians who ever auditioned on the show! Just keep in mind that this list isn’t exhaustive.

1. Voices Of Service

Voices Of Service is a music outfit made up of veterans as well as active military servicepeople. All of the members share a love for music in addition to their background in military service, and it’s a good thing they all found each other. Their performances on Season 14 of the show were incredible and they finished in 5th place.

2. Linkin’ Bridge

Linkin’ Bridge ended up being a huge hit on America’s Got Talent. The four members (Big Rome, Montre Davis, Shon China Lacy, and Ekoe Alexanda) wowed the judges and audience alike with their incredible harmonies and infectious joy when they sang. They don’t make troupes like that anymore!

3. Recycled Percussion

Ever heard of junk rock? Well, Recycled Percussion are masters at it. They came onto the AGT stage armed with plastic buckets and 50-gallon containers, and managed to put on a very surprising show. This band was formed back in 1995 by frontman Justin Spencer, and they auditioned for AGT back in 2009. They made it all the way to the finals for their season and blew up on a national level. They’ve since performed thousands of times in over a dozen countries.

4. Cami Bradley

Cami Bradley is one of the best America’s Got Talent musicians to grace the stage, and it all comes down to her pipes and piano-playing ability. She was a contestant on AGT back in 2013 and made it all the way to the finals. She’s since gone on to launch a fairly successful solo career.

