3 Songs for People Who Say They Don’t Like the Pop-Punk Band Blink-182

Today, there are many performers who claim the pop-punk genre. And while those offer varying mileage on the moniker, there was one mainstream group from the turn of the 21st century that really did embody both the sound and the feel of the music. That band, of course, is the California-born group Blink-182.

But because of the trio’s irreverent style, nontraditional vocals, and strange music videos, they have garnered some detractors outside of their many fans. That’s why we wanted to compile this list of three songs. A trio of tunes that showcase Blink’s songwriting prowess, emotive qualities and fun charisma. Indeed, these are three songs for people who say they don’t like Blink-182.

“All the Small Things” from Enema of the State (1999)

From the band’s breakout third album Enema of the State, which was also the first to feature drummer Travis Barker (who may just be the group’s most famous member at this point), this song was written by the band’s Tom DeLonge, inspired by a girlfriend. The song talks about qualities DeLonge appreciates in the partner and details some of their experiences, from her being at his show to the two of them talking about it afterwards. DeLonge’s high-pitched voice cuts through the buzzy guitars and he sings,

All the small things

True care, truth brings

I’ll take one lift

Your ride, best trip

Always, I know

You’ll be at my show

Watching, waiting

Commiserating



Say it ain’t so, I will not go

Turn the lights off, carry me home

“What’s My Age Again?” from Enema of the State (1999)

Another from the band’s breakout third album, this song was made especially famous for its risque music video, which showed the band running through a city downtown naked. The behavior made sense given the chorus, which is about immaturity. This song announced the trio, which now included Barker, as it was the first single from the 1999 LP. Sung by the band’s Mark Hoppus, the song is about a failed romantic relationship. Hoppus sings,

I took her out, it was a Friday night

I wore cologne to get the feeling right

We started making out

And she took off my pants

But then I turned on the TV

And that’s about the time she walked away from me

Nobody likes you when you’re 23

And are still more amused by TV shows

What the hell is ADD?

My friends say I should act my age

What’s my age again?

What’s my age again?

“Adam’s Song”from Enema of the State (1999)

The third song on this list from the band’s 1999 LP, “Adam’s Song,” is different. It’s not fun and brash like the two above. Instead, it touches on themes of sadness, death, and depression—themes that were prevalent in the music of the 1990s and early 2000s. Still, though, it was surprising to hear Blink-182 offer these feelings at the time. Sings Hoppus on the guitar-driven track, which reads like a teenager’s suicide note,

I never thought I’d die alone

I laughed the loudest, who’d have known?

I trace the cord back to the wall

No wonder, it was never plugged in at all

I took my time, I hurried up

The choice was mine, I didn’t think enough

I’m too depressed to go on

You’ll be sorry when I’m gone

