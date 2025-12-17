3 Songs From 1971 That Every Country Music Fan Needs To Know

A classic is a classic no matter when it was released. In fact, some of the best country songs are from decades ago, in the 1970s. These three country songs all came out in 1971, but are so good, every country music fan should still know them today, 54 years later.

“How Can I Unlove You” by Lynn Anderson

Lynn Anderson had a three-week No. 1 hit with “How Can I Unlove You”. The song is written by Joe South, who also wrote “(I Never Promised You A) Rose Garden“, out in 1970.

“How Can I Unlove You” is the title track of Lynn’s 13th studio album. The song says, “How can I untight the hold that you got on me? / When you won’t unchain my heart and set me free / I can’t unremember every memory / So how can I unlove you?“

According to The Independent, South’s inspiration for the song about unloving someone came from seeing 7-Up’s “Uncola” advertising campaign.

“Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” by Charley Pride

Among Charley Pride’s many hits, few are as well-known as “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’.” His third No. 1 single of the Year, the song stayed at the top of the charts for five weeks.

Ben Peters wrote “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’.” The song is on Pride’s Charley Pride Sings Heart Songs record. “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” says, “You’ve got to kiss an angel good mornin’ / And let her know you think about her when you’re gone / Kiss an angel good mornin’ / And love her like the devil when you get back home.”

“Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” also became a Top 10 hit on the Adult Contemporary chart as well.

“When You’re Hot, You’re Hot” by Jerry Reed

Jerry Reed wrote “When You’re Hot, You’re Hot”, making it the title track and only single of his album, also released in 1971. “When You’re Hot, You’re Hot” is the most successful single of Reed’s career, maintaining the No. 1 spot for five weeks. It also became a Top 10 crossover single for Reed as well.

“When You’re Hot, You’re Hot” is a humorous song about playing an illegal game of craps in a back alley, later having to go to court and pay a fine for the transgression.

“When You’re Hot, You’re Hot” says, “When you’re hot, you’re hot / And when you’re not, you’re not / Put all the money in and let’s roll ’em again / When you’re hot, you’re hot.”

