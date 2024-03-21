Charley Pride’s 1971 Classic “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'” Inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame

This week, the Recording Academy announced the 10 recordings that will enter the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2024. Four albums and ten singles from a laundry list of legendary artists made this year’s list. Among those recordings is Charley Pride’s 1971 classic “Kiss an Angel Goon Mornin’.”

The recordings will be honored at the first-ever Grammy Hall of Fame Gala and concert on May 21. The event will take place at the NOVO Theater in Los Angeles. Ken Ehrlich, executive producer of the Grammy Awards will produce the event with Ron Basile and Chantel Sausedo. Producer/keyboardist Greg Phillinganes will lead the musical direction.

Charley Pride’s Hall of Fame-Worthy Hit

Ben Peters penned “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’.” Pride recorded it and released it as the lead single from his 1971 album Charley Pride Sings Heart Songs. It went on to become his eighth No. 1 on the country charts. Additionally, it was his only single to break the top 40 on the Billboard 100 all-genre chart. It peaked at No. 21.

More importantly, this song about the happiness that comes from having a loving partner at home became one of Pride’s signature songs. Later, some of the biggest names in classic country music recorded renditions of the song. Those who covered it include George Jones, Conway Twitty, Gene Stuuart, and Roy Clark. All of which recorded the song in 1972. Later, Alan Jackson covered it on his 1999 album Under the Influence.

2024 Grammy Hall of Fame Inductees

The Recording Academy selected a total of 10 recordings to add to the Hall of Fame this year—six singles and four albums.

“Kiss an Angel Good Morning”—Charley Pride (single)

“I Feel Love”—Donna Summer (single)

“Let’s Have a Party”—Wanda Jackson (single)

“Ory’s Creole Trombone”—Kid Ory’s Creole Orchestra (single)

“What a Fool Believes”—The Doobie Brothers (single)

“You Don’t Miss Your Water”—William Bell (single)

Buena Vista Social Club—Buena Vista Social Club (album)

3 Feet High and Rising—De La Soul (album)

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill—Lauryn Hill (album)

Appetite for Destruction—Guns N’ Roses (album)

Featured Image by David Redfern/Redferns