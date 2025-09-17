On This Day in 1971, Lynn Anderson’s Seven-Week Run Atop the Country Chart With Her Second No. 1 Album of the Year—Produced by Her Then-Husband

On this day (September 17) in 1971, Lynn Anderson was in the middle of a seven-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with You’re My Man. The project, produced by her then-husband Glenn Sutton, was her third and final chart-topping album and her second No. 1 album of the year. Less than six months earlier, Rose Garden reached the top spot and stayed there for a total of 14 weeks.

Videos by American Songwriter

Anderson released her debut single, “In Person,” in 1966 on Chart Records. It failed to chart. She had moderate chart success over the next few years. “If I Kiss You (Will You Go Away)” peaked at No. 5 in 1967, and “No Another Time” took her a step closer to the top later in the year. “That’s a No No” went to No. 2 in 1969.

She saw similar success on the Top Country Albums chart. Her 1967 debut, Ride, Ride, Ride, peaked at No. 25. Then, later that year, she scored her first No. 1 with Promises, Promises. She had a few more top 40 hits. Then, in 1970, she signed with Columbia Records. This deal ushered in the most successful era of her career. Rose Garden, her fifth LP of the year, dropped in December and went to No. 1. In July 1971, she released You’re My Man, scoring her third and final No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart.

Lynn Anderson Saw Crossover Success in the 1970s

Rose Garden reached No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart dated February 13. It spent 12 weeks in the top spot before Sammi Smith dethroned Lynn Anderson with Help Me Make It Through the Night. Lynn’s smash hit would make it back to the top two more times, giving it a total of 14 weeks at No. 1. You’re My Man hit No. 1 on August 28 and spent seven consecutive weeks at the top.

Rose Garden was also a crossover hit, landing at No. 19 on the all-genre Billboard 200. Its title track peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and topped the Hot Country Songs chart. “You’re My Man” was also a No. 1 country hit that saw some crossover success, peaking at No. 63 on the all-genre singles chart.

“I did a lot of songs that weren’t written by Nashville songwriters, like ’Top of the World,’ which was written by Richard Carpenter. I did ‘Cry’ and ‘Under the Boardwalk,’ which were old pop hits,” Anderson said in an interview. “My music came from left field. I was sincere about singing country. I came by the boots and the cowboy hat honestly. But I can see how my music might have been a little off-center for a traditional country fan,” she added.

Featured Image by Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images