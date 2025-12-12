3 Songs From 1975 That Single-Handedly Shaped Classic Rock

Classic rock was ever-evolving in its heyday. Every year brought a new sense of direction for the genre, making it hard to define what bands make up classic rock. The three bands below were certainly big players, all having influenced the genre in specific ways. Revisit three songs, all released in 1975, that single-handedly shaped what we now consider classic rock.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Queen)

“Bohemian Rhapsody” reshaped what listeners thought rock music could be. This multi-section, opera-tinged Queen hit set a new standard for rockers to measure up to. Though no one really tried to rehash Queen’s surprising success here, the bar was certainly raised.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” also redefined what a single could be. There was no set chorus, and it blew past the typical three-minute mark. Even if bands couldn’t do their own version of this Freddie Mercury masterpiece, they likely appreciated the precedent that a single could be more than what it was conceived as.

“Born to Run” (Bruce Springsteen)

While Queen was adding a classical edge to their version of rock, Bruce Springsteen was taking things to Heartland U.S.A. Heartland rock began to find its footing around this time, with Springsteen leading the way. Released in 1975, “Born to Run” was evidence for what rock could be if it trended in this direction.

“Born to Run” was a manifesto of sorts for the burgeoning sub-genre before anyone really had context for it. They may not have known precisely what they were listening to, but it was clear that Springsteen’s peers needed to take note, and they did tenfold.

“One of These Nights” (Eagles)

The Eagles’ “One of These Nights” was indicative of the smooth, pop-friendly direction rock would take in the ’80s. Though still in the ’70s, West Coast tradition, “One of These Nights” had one foot in the next big thing.

While the Eagles’ early material felt raw and naturally textured, from 1975 onward, their music got glossier—more highly produced. This was a trend other rockers would follow as the ’70s came to a close and the ’80s came roaring in. Though many bands contributed to this shift, the Eagles were one of the first of the “classic” rock crop to take a stab at it.

