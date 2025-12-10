4 Songs From 1970 That Soundtracked Your First Date

Every first date needs the perfect song as a backdrop for all those butterflies and excitement. Every generation has its set of songs that work well for dating. The 1970s saw a plethora of romantic hits, many of which ’70s kids will remember playing in the background of their most significant romantic moments. Below, revisit four songs released in 1970 that were a part of many couples’ first dates back then.

“Make It With You” (Bread)

The soft sounds of any Bread song are romance fodder. This mellow gold group knew just how to set the mood, with “Make It With You” being a strong example.

This simple song says everything anyone wants to hear from their romantic connection. It’s devoted, honest, and catchy to boot. If you were dating in the ’70s, this song likely came up a time or two.

“(They Long to Be) Close to You” (The Carpenters)

The next entry on this list of 1970 released love songs is The Carpenters’. “(They Long to Be) Close to You”. Karen Carpenter’s impossibly rich vocals hypnotize listeners on this song, setting the scene for an equally affecting romance.

We can imagine a tender first date in 1970 with this gentle song playing in the background. It’s an innocent kind of song that lends itself well to budding relationships.

“Your Song” (Elton John)

Every couple has to have “their” song. If you started your relationship in 1970, you might’ve chosen the aptly titled “Your Song.” Elton John earned a win with this romantic ballad. This undisputed hit is simple yet emotionally rich.

The lyrics to this John track prove that love is a staple part of life. He sings about seeing life through new eyes thanks to a romantic relationship. It’s a feeling many couples can relate to, especially at the beginning of their relationship.

“I’ll Be There” (Jackson 5)

The Jackson 5’s “I’ll Be There” was a familiar face on dates back in 1970. This iconic soul song says it all. If you had trouble making your feelings known back in the early ’70s, this song was likely a big help in expressing your thoughts.

The harmonies in this track make it even moodier. It’s easy to imagine a young couple sitting in the front seat of a car listening to this song on the radio while sharing nervous looks. It’s a nearly cinematic song that was perfectly suited for dating in the early ’70s.

