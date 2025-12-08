3 Songs From 1976 That Laid the Groundwork for 80s Arena Rock

Arena rock is a distinctly ’80s idea. Though it started in the ’70s, it hit its stride in the following decade, capitalizing on the era’s flashy, bold musicality. Several songs laid the groundwork for this ’80s heyday in the years leading up to it. Below, revisit three songs released in 1976 that foreshadowed the arena rock craze.

“More Than a Feeling” (Boston)

Boston’s “More Than a Feeling” could fill any room. This anthemic song is bold and brash enough to wow arena audiences, making it an early example of the rock sub-genre.

More than its robust instrumentation, “More Than a Feeling” highlights the melodic, near-pop-friendly choruses of arena rock. While prior iterations of the genre were harder-edged and, thus, alienated some of the public, songs like this Boston hit were for the mass market. Almost anyone could find something to like about “More Than a Feeling.” It’s an accessibility that would become widespread in the ’80s arena rock movement.

“Crazy on You” (Heart)

One of the bands that helped shape arena rock is Heart. Ann Wilson’s powerful vocals rivaled any other frontman of the era. Moreover, she inspired many bands to seek belting vocalists to join their ranks.

Released as a single in 1976, “Crazy on You” was an early example of arena rock’s merits. From Wilson’s impossible-to-recreate vocals to the shredding guitars, this song put any notion of classic rock continuing in the same form as it had in the ’50s and ’60s to bed.

“Somebody to Love” (Queen)

Queen is basically a genre unto itself. Freddie Mercury’s visionary ideas set them apart from their peers. However, if we were to categorize them, it would be arena rock.

Their music was anthemic enough to wow crowds of that size. Moreover, they had several songs that were sing-along fodder. Queen, more or less, is the epitome of arena rock, encapsulating everything that made fans beg for more of the sub-genre. With Queen in the ring, it was hard for any rock band to ignore this burgeoning craze. Their success gave them no choice but to fall in line.

