3 Songs From 1979 That Shaped Heartland Rock

Heartland rock is a genre known for its roots rock musical style and lyricism that reflects the struggles of the blue-collar worker. It’s a very specific genre, but the music has always been appealing to just about everyone. Heartrock rock came to be in the late 1970s, and a few songs from 1979, specifically, helped shape the genre for years to come. Let’s take a gander at a few examples of such songs!

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Ties That Bind” by Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen is one of the most prominent heartland rock artists out there, and he was making music when the genre first came to be. Plenty of songs by the Boss could make it to this list, namely from Born In The U.S.A. However, years earlier, in 1979, Springsteen dropped the heartland rock jangle pop tune “The Ties That Bind”. This excellent piece of work opens up The River and remains one of the most beloved songs from that very album. It’s clear that Springsteen was inspired by the likes of Creedence Clearwater Revival on this particular track.

“Refugee” by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

This song was technically released in 1980. Still, it was recorded in 1979, so I’ll include it here. It’s just too good a heartland rock tune to ignore. This jam from Tom Petty is a quintessential heartland rock song with all the hallmarks of the genre. It has that roots rock flair, complete with lyrics about being worn out and exhausted as working-class people. It’s an anthem, really. And it’s still one of Petty’s most beloved songs after all these years. Though, I recommend listening to the whole of Damn The Torpedoes for a true heartland rock experience.

“Powderfinger” by Neil Young

Neil Young will always be known as a folk-rock artist, first and foremost. However, some of his works have dipped into the heartland rock genre. “Powderfinger” from the album Rust Never Sleeps is just one example. It’s your typical “frontier fatalism” tale with a notably folky sound, but the overall energy of the 1979 song can be seen as an early example of the direction heartland rock would take. Some might even say it’s one of Young and Crazy Horse’s finest songs.

Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images