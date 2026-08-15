4 Songs From 1981 Every 80s Kid Heard While Riding the Bus to School Each Morning

Back in 1981, just about every public school kid got up early and headed to the bus stop to ride to school. That period of time, however brief, was often when many a kid or teen put on their headphones and listened to their favorite cassette tape. If you were an 80s kid and that scenario sounds familiar, I bet you listened to at least one of the following 1981 songs on your way to school. Let’s take a look and get a little nostalgic for new wave and classic rock, shall we?

“Angel Of The Morning” by Juice Newton from ‘Juice’

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This hit from Juice Newton is actually a cover song. The original version of “Angel In The Morning” was a folk rock tune from 1967, à la Evie Sands. It was covered a few more times until 1981, when Newton dropped her country rock version. That song, specifically, was a No. 4 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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“Rapture” by Blondie from ‘Autoamerican’

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“Rapture” by Blondie managed to cram a ton of multi-genre elements into one song, from funk to new wave to rap rock. Naturally, the youngest of the era were into it. “Rapture” was a hefty hit for the outfit, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot 100 as well as the Dance Club Songs chart in the US.

“Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes from ‘Mistaken Identity’

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No matter your age, you probably remember the chorus from this Kim Carnes classic. “Bette Davis Eyes” is an enduring soft rock hit that topped the Hot 100 for a whopping five weeks, and I can see why. This song is still so classy, catchy, and enjoyable after all these years. I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of young 80s kids listened to this one on repeat on their way to school.

“Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield from ‘Working Class Dog’

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The obsession teen girls had with Rick Springfield in the 80s was something to behold. So, naturally, “Jessie’s Girl” makes it to our list of 1981 songs that young listeners blasted in their headphones on the way to school. The song itself is a little controversial, considering it’s about a guy lusting after his friend’s girlfriend. But in the end, “Jessie’s Girl” was an enormous Grammy-winning hit. It peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100, among other charts.

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