3 Songs From 1986 That Will Instantly Transport 80s Kids Back to Summer Vacation

These three songs were quite popular in 1986, and many an 80s kid jammed out to them during summer vacation. If you’re in the mood to get very nostalgic, give these three tunes a spin and be transported back to a simpler time.

“Higher Love” by Steve Winwood from ‘Back In The High Life’

Play video

This soft rock classic dropped in June 1986, just in time for summer vacation. One can’t deny the nostalgia “Higher Love” brings back for just about every 80s kid out there.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Higher Love” was a smash hit upon its release. Written by Winwood and Will Jennings, this bluesy rock jam peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached the Top 40 globally.

“Summer Of Love” by The B-52’s from ‘Bouncing Off The Satellites’

Play video

The word “summer” is in the title, after all. And if you were a teenager who loved new wave and synth-pop in the 1980s, you definitely remember this nostalgic treat very well.

“Summer Of Love” by The B-52’s was one of the most popular dance songs of the summer that year. It peaked at No. 3 on the Hot Dance Club Play chart in the US but didn’t make it to the Hot 100 chart. That’s surprising, honestly. Teens were bumping this one in droves. The album it was released on was at least somewhat of a major hit, though, as Bouncing Off The Satellites peaked at No. 85 on the Billboard 200.

“Take Me Home Tonight” by Eddie Money from ‘Can’t Hold Back’

Play video

“Take Me Home Tonight” by Eddie Money was released toward the end of summer in 1986. However, this song just feels like warm evenings, lightning bugs, walking along a boardwalk with your friends, and late-night drives through the city. Few songs from 1986 bring back memories of summer vacation quite like this power pop classic.

“Take Me Home Tonight” was quite the international hit when it dropped in 1986. The song peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart and topped the Mainstream Rock chart as well. The song did well on the charts in Canada, West Germany, the Netherlands, and Australia, as well.

Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images