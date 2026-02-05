3 Songs From 1988 You Haven’t Heard in a While (or You’re Hearing for the First Time)

Time tends to narrow the songs we listen to. Especially if you’re consumed by new music. So there will always be songs you haven’t heard in a while. The songs below were each big hits in 1988. They appealed to fans across many genres, so it’s no surprise that they continue to reach new generations of listeners. And for those who weren’t born yet, perhaps you’re hearing these songs for the first time.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Man In The Mirror” by Michael Jackson

Five years passed before Michael Jackson returned with his follow-up to Thriller. Following a colossal masterpiece turned out to be difficult even for the King of Pop. But he returned in 1987 with Bad, also a smash. The hit songs kept coming, and in 1988, Jackson released “Man In The Mirror”. Written by Glen Ballard and Siedah Garrett, the self-improvement anthem finds Jackson backed by a gospel choir as he reflects on his relationship with human suffering around him. Rather than become paralyzed by the world’s endless woes, Jackson pledges to be better. If he’s going to make an impact, he sings, he needs to start with himself.

“Devil Inside” by INXS

When INXS released Kick in late 1987, it became one of the most ubiquitous albums of the time. Released in 1988, “Devil Inside” continued the Australian band’s blend of funk, new wave, pop, and rock and roll songs. As INXS ascended, singer Michael Hutchence rivaled Bono for the world’s most recognized rock star. Meanwhile, Hutchence’s allure and his band’s string of hits kept INXS in the charts and in full rotation on MTV. Listening to Kick, it still sounds fresh. And the Bob Clearmountain mix hits like a dance 12-inch, a classic rock LP, and a funk groove all at once.

“Kiss Me Deadly” by Lita Ford

Lita Ford opens her signature hit by recounting a weekend dustup: “I went to a party last Saturday night / I didn’t get laid, I got in a fight, uh-huh / I ain’t no big thing.” It was a groundbreaking lyric at a time when the boys’ club dominated hard rock and heavy metal. Remember, Ford began her career as the lead guitarist in The Runaways, a pioneering teenage, all-girl rock band that also included Joan Jett. It was evident early on that Ford could shred, and she rose to prominence in the late 80s with “Kiss Me Deadly” and “Close My Eyes Forever”, a duet with Ozzy Osbourne.

Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images