Toby Keith and Kenny Rogers Set for Hall of Fame Induction at National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum

February 5 marked two years since country music lost Toby Keith. More than a country singer, Keith was an advocate for the United States military. Always willing to perform or do a simple meet and greet, the country singer not only loved the military but recorded one of the most patriotic songs with “American Soldier.” And even two years after his death, fans continue to remember the singer. Keeping his memory alive, Keith will be inducted into the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum’s Hall of Fame.

Already a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Keith will find himself in a small group of country singers who received the honor. They included Bob Wills, Vince Gill, Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn, and the King of Country Music himself, George Strait. Alongside Keith, both Kenny Rogers and actor Ed Harris will enter the hall of fame.

Toby Keith’s Daughter Thankful For Industry Recognizing Her Father’s Place In History

The president of the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, Pat Fitzgerald, shared his excitement about the welcoming not just of Keith but also of Rogers and Harris. “We are thrilled to announce the exceptional inductees and award winners for this year’s Western Heritage Awards. Each has helped carry forward the stories, values and traditions of the American West in meaningful and enduring ways.”

Not just showcasing the rugged life of a cowboy, each recipient embraced the spirit of the West. “Their work — whether on screen, in song, in leadership or through lifelong service — ensures that the spirit of the West continues to inspire future generations.”

Keith’s daughter, Krystal Keith, thanked the Hall of Fame for continuing to honor the legacy her father left behind. “This honor reflects the life my dad lived and the values he stood for. We’re grateful to the National Country & Western Heritage Museum for recognizing his place in the history and how his career served and celebrated the heritage of the country and Western way of life.”

From honky-tonk stages to overseas military bases, Keith carried the grit, humor, and heart of the American West everywhere he went.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)