3 Songs From 1991 That Single-Handedly Shaped Rock

The 1990s rock sound stood in stark contrast to the ’80s sound. While ’80s rock, in all its many shades, leaned more toward the upbeat and glittery, ’90s rock was dulled, leaving little to no trace of the decade before. The ’80s excess left many rockers feeling disillusioned. As floor-filling anthems and earnestness became passé, in came raw sounds and depressive lyrics. The three songs below, all released in 1991, showcase the way rock changed in key ways in the ’90s. Revisit these throwback rock hits for a taster of all the decade had to offer.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” (Nirvana)

Nirvana came in, guns blazing, in 1991 with “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” If there was any doubt that rock was in for a switch-up, it was put to bed by this iconic grunge track.

Nirvana helped to establish and grow grunge as a sub-genre. The rest of the ’90s would see grunge wax and wane, but it remains a hallmark of the era. If Nirvana hadn’t released this caustic track, grunge rock likely wouldn’t have taken off, and the ’90s wouldn’t have the same edge.

“Give It Away” (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Speaking of edge, the Red Hot Chili Peppers certainly had some, but not in the same way Nirvana did. The Chili Peppers diversified the genre in ’91 with their funkified “Give It Away.”

This song was transformative for the genre as a whole. Though few could even attempt to recreate the oddball energy of this hit, many certainly tried to blend genres the way they did here. This 1991 rock hit didn’t necessarily jumpstart a sub-genre like “Smells Like Teen Spirit” did, but it certainly widened the scope of rock for many listeners.

“Losing My Religion” (R.E.M.)

Rock in the ’80s had a glossier, more upbeat sound. The genre took a sharp turn downward in the ’90s, with bands opting for dark, pessimistic tones and raw authenticity. The ’90s rock sound certainly answered its predecessors. One song that spoke up the loudest was R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion.”

This down-tempo track embodies the ’90s mindset. It’s somber and heady lyrically and resonant sonically. Though many bands contributed to the overall ’90s rock sound, this R.E.M. song from 1991 was one of the key building blocks.

