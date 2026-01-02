Willie Nelson’s Son Opens Up About How Quitting Weed and Alcohol Changed His Life

While known for being a legendary singer, Willie Nelson was also a pioneer of outlaw country. Although loving America, Nelson doesn’t always agree with certain laws – like the harsh restrictions put on marijuana. Having been a supporter of marijuana over the years, Nelson’s son, Lukas Nelson, found himself embracing the world of cannabis. But according to the singer, he was finally able to get some clarity when he decided to stop smoking and drinking.

Videos by American Songwriter

At 37 years old, Lukas often struggled to sleep. Addressing his lifestyle at the time, the singer stepped away from any sort of substance. Speaking with People, the singer insisted, “Every time I took a drink or smoked weed, it just f***** my sleep up. I think I honestly can credit the WHOOP band for making me stop drinking.” He continued, “Because I was just like, even one drink, it just screws it up so bad that I was like, ‘I’d rather wake up feeling good.’”

With his WHOOP band tracking his health, Lukas focused on getting sober. “I got clear with myself and I faced a lot of my fears and I realized they weren’t that scary after all,” he says. “Now I can be clear with myself and not want to run away from myself, which is great.”

[RELATED: Lukas Nelson Reveals His All-Time Favorite Song and No, He Didn’t Pick It for the Reason You Think]

What Lukas Nelson Did When He Quit Smoking

Lukas admitted he still got “high.” But instead of using marijuana, the country singer revealed, “I get high from making the right decision every time. I’m addicted to that high now of saying no. It’s a great feeling.”

Having both clarity and time on his side, Lukas explored a few new hobbies. And one of them was getting his pilot’s license. “I got my pilot’s license, and did all these things that I wanted to do that when I was smoking a lot of weed, I never would’ve tried, because I’d have figured I probably shouldn’t do both those things at the same time.”

Aside from his health habits, Lukas had more to celebrate than sobriety. Thanks to his latest album, American Romance, the singer received a nomination for Best Traditional Country Album at the Grammy Awards.

For Lukas, stepping away from marijuana and alcohol didn’t mean losing inspiration – it meant gaining clarity, discipline, and a new sense of purpose both in life and in music.

(Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)