3 Alt-Rock Songs From the 1990s You Forgot About (but Should Remember ASAP)

In the 1990s, were you a grunge music fan? Did you dive into the golden era of hip-hop? Was it electronic music you loved? Metal or folk? Or… were you an alt-rock fan? Did you like the artists who wrote rock tunes that were a little different, somehow both new and adjacent to the styles of the past?

Here below, we wanted to explore three alt-rock songs that helped to make the 1990s terrific and unique. Indeed, these are three alt-rock songs from the 1990s that you likely forgot about, but that you should totally remember again. The second time around might be easier to remember, as these tunes are absolutely amazing!

“Time” by Hootie & The Blowfish from ‘Cracked Rear View’ (1995)

Hootie & The Blowfish’s 1995 LP, Cracked Rear View, remains one of the best-selling albums of all time. And when people think about it today, songs like “Only Wanna Be with You” and “Hold My Hand” likely come to mind. But there was another great track on that fabulous LP that folks should keep in mind, “Time”. That ephemeral thing that slips through our fingers—hearing Darius Rucker sing about it is sublime.

“Badfish” by Sublime from ’40oz. To Freedom’ (1993)

Today, the ska-punk band Sublime is enjoying a renaissance. Fronted by the late singer Bradley Nowell’s son, the group is reminding fans why they were so popular in the 1990s. Indeed, Sublime’s debut LP 40oz. To Freedom includes a number of standout tunes, including the acoustic-driven and very relatable song “Badfish”. This was Sublime at their very best.

“Alone” by Blues Traveler from ‘Blues Traveler’ (1990)

While Blues Traveler enjoyed a great deal of popularity in the middle of the 90s thanks to songs like “Hook” and “Run-Around”, it was in 1990 when the band released their debut LP. That album included the reflective tune, “Alone”, which bled into the rollicking album-ending track, “Sweet Talking Hippie”. For those who liked Blues Traveler, dive back into the first LP, especially its final tracks. This one’s a total classic that will never get old.

Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images