3 Songs From Pop Icons That Secretly Changed the Industry for Good

Pop music evolves somewhat slowly. Most people in pop are just trying to stay afloat, adopting the sound of the day. But every few years or so, someone will come in and shake things up. These brave artists don’t take the easy route to fame, but earn it nonetheless. The three tentpole pop songs below all changed the pop industry vastly, even if no one knew it at the time.

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“Like A Prayer” — Madonna

Madonna’s “Like A Prayer” was very touchy at the time of its release. Mixing religious iconography with sexual innuendo wasn’t something that went unnoticed in the 80s. Even today, it still has its controversies. But that’s what Madonna is all about.

The pop icon is nothing if not unfraid of turning some listeners away. Her bold, brash music has undoubtedly influenced pop today. Many artists have followed suit, putting controversial sexual imagery in their lyrics. Even if it’s not sexual in nature, many artists have adopted her uncaring, personal sense of songwriting.

“…Baby One More Time” — Britney Spears

Britney Spears effectively ended the 90s era of pop and introduced the glittering, effervescent 00s with “…Baby One More Time.” While the previous decade had many of the same pop tones as the subsequent one, if there was any dullness about the 90s, it was stamped out in the early 00s. This song is indicative of that change.

Though listeners may not have known it at the time, Spears was shifting the pop industry forever with this early hit. The idea of what a pop star needed to be changed. She became the standard against which every other pop diva was measured. Though this pop song certainly made major waves in its day, no one likely could’ve predicted how influential it would become.

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

In 2019, Billie Eilish showcased a new kind of pop act, one that had alternative roots. While Eilish’s vocals are tender and pristine, her musicality is often rough around the edges. She’s got a rock star’s mentality. Many subsequent artists have tried to recreate her unique sound over the years, never quite reaching her singularity.

But the fact remains. Eilish changed the pop industry almost overnight, giving listeners the opportunity to celebrate uniqueness and off-kilter melodies. One of her biggest pop song hits, “Bad Guy,” is indicative of this. Much of the best pop music lives on the outskirts of the mainstream these days, and Eilish is certainly to thank for that.

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