How Melissa Manchester Channeled Some Frustrations Into Her Signature Ballad From 1978

Artists might certainly have their opinion on the matter. But the public has the ultimate say on what version of a song will be the one to be a big hit and/or to stand the test of time.

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That was certainly the case with “Don’t Cry Out Loud”. It had been done a few times before Melissa Manchester got a hold of it, and she wasn’t thrilled about the arrangement that was forced upon her. But the public spoke and turned it into one of the late 70s biggest ballads.

“Loud” Leadup

Melissa Manchester got her big break as one of the backing singers for Bette Midler in the early 70s. But she was by no means limited in what she could do. Manchester also proved over the years to be quite adept as a songwriter.

With a powerful voice and the aforementioned songwriting skills at her disposal, Manchester forged a solo career that began with the 1973 album Home To Myself. Her 1975 album Melissa included her pop breakthrough “Midnight Blue”, which she co-wrote with her frequent collaborator Carole Bayer Sager.

Bayer Sager was at that point in the middle of a long songwriting career that would later include songs written with then-husband Burt Bacharach. Around the time she was writing with Manchester in the 70s, she also collaborated often with Australian composer Peter Allen. It was that duo that came up with what would become Manchester’s signature song.

A “Cry” of Frustration

An R&B group known as The Moments recorded the first version of “Don’t Cry Out Loud” in 1976. Meanwhile, Peter Allen did his own version. That’s the take that Manchester first heard, one that was extremely gentle and tender.

When she agreed to record the song at the behest of record exec Clive Davis, she thought she’d be following the template set by Allen. However, she found out in the session that she’d be accompanied by an orchestra, forcing her to belt the song to the rafters.

Manchester wasn’t crazy about this scenario. But she used her frustration in her fierce vocal performance. The song took off upon its release as a single in late 1978. When the dust had cleared, “Don’t Cry Out Loud” had peaked as a No. 10 single.

Examining the Lyrics of “Don’t Cry Out Loud”

“Don’t Cry Out Loud” tells the story of “Baby,” a girl who hitches her hopes in life to a circus that comes passing through town. “So she painted on a smile and took up with some clown,” Manchester explains. “While she danced without a net upon the wire.”

When the metaphorical show leaves town, Baby is no better than when she started. “There was nothin’ left behind but sawdust and some glitter.” The narrator, who’s been through this kind of thing before, offers her guidance. “Don’t cry out loud,” she insists. “And if you should fall, remember you almost had it all.”

The singer later explained that she saw the somewhat questionable advice doled out in the song to be a way of saying that one shouldn’t dwell too long on bad breaks. In any case, folks certainly appreciated the message of “Don’t Cry Out Loud”, especially with Melissa Manchester delivering it loud enough for the cheap seats.

Photo by Nick Spanos