8 Songs You Were Definitely Dancing to if You Were a Teenager in the 1980s

The 1980s saw an influx of electronic instruments, elements of early hip-hop, and ultra-groovy blends of rock, soul, and R&B from the past thirty years that remain unmatched to this day. Of all the decades in the latter half of the 21st century, the 1980s are arguably the danciest. This musical era took the lamé-clad disco of the 1970s and added an element of grit, sexiness, and rock ‘n’ roll.

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I will admit that I was ten years late to the “alive and conscious in the 1980s” party. But considering how much these 1980s tracks still make me dance today, I would imagine that anyone who was a teenager—or a living, breathing human—was dancing to these tracks in the 1980s.

“Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind & Fire

Kicking off this abridged list of songs people were definitely dancing to in the 1980s is Earth, Wind & Fire’s 1981 track, “Let’s Groove”. The first single from their eleventh studio album, Raise!, proved that although the official era of disco was over, Earth, Wind & Fire had no plans of leaving the dancefloor.

“The Safety Dance” by Men Without Hats

One year later, Men Without Hats implored everyone to dance “if we want to,” and how can you not want to when listening to this track? The 1982 one-hit wonder off Rhythm Of Youth was originally written as a protest against bouncers prohibiting certain kinds of new dance moves at the club, namely pogoing, which was a popular new wave trend.

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston

Blame it on the countless television shows and films that use this song, but there is something so immensely nostalgic and satisfying about Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”. The breathlessness of the verses makes the dramatic crescendo into the chorus all the more emotionally rousing, practically begging you to get out on the dance floor with somebody who loves you.

“Let The Music Play” by Shannon

Shannon’s 1984 track, “Let The Music Play”, was as technically innovative as it was undeniably catchy. Based on extensive research (i.e., my older friends and the internet), this particular song seems to be one of the best songs to dance to from the 1980s. And considering this was Shannon’s only Top 40 hit in the United States, I’d say everyone agreed back in 1984, too.

“Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson

There are countless Michael Jackson songs to pick from when it comes to good dancing tunes from the 1980s. However, I’m going with “Billie Jean” because even without a choreographed dance (looking at you, “Thriller”), it’s virtually impossible not to start tapping your toes and bobbing your head to that signature intro bass line.

“Kiss” by Prince

If any musical artist was a master at getting people up and moving, it was Prince. Something about his vocal delivery and airtight guitar riffs made you feel hot and sexy because he was hot and sexy. Sure, none of us will ever be as cool as Prince. But singing along to “Kiss” definitely makes us feel like we’re close.

“Love Shack” by The B-52s

The B-52s brought in a bit of 1960s flair with their 1989 track, “Love Shack”. This one is extra fun because even if you were dancing to it in the 1980s, this song feels so retro and groovy that you feel inclined to do midcentury dance moves like the hitchhike, the swim, and the mashed potato.

“Hip To Be Square” by Huey Lewis and the News

Dancing can feel awkward for those of us who aren’t exactly rhythmically inclined. A dancey bop like Huey Lewis and the News’ 1986 track, “Hip To Be Square”, invites us to be cringey and dorky and weird because…who cares? Sure, the song’s a little tongue-in-cheek. But some of the best songs to dance to (especially of the 1980s) usually were.

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