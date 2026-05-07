3 Songs From Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ That Are Just as Good as the Title Track

The title track of Prince’s famed 1984 soundtrack Purple Rain tends to soak up all the love among fans of the Purple One. It’s no surprise, considering that song is still an absolute banger decades later. But the rest of the album boasts gems that also deserve some love, possibly just as much as that legendary title track. Let’s take a look at a few Purple Rain cuts by Prince that are just as good as the ever-iconic “Purple Rain”!

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“Let’s Go Crazy”

“If you don’t like / The world you’re living in / Take a look around / At least you got friends.”

This killer opening track deserves way more love than it gets. Complete with a “sermon” and a fully danceable ending, this hard rock-leaning funky tune was the best possible track to kick off an odyssey of an album. I definitely get why Prince whipped this one out at quite a few live performances throughout the rest of his career.

“I Would Die 4 U”

“I’m not a woman, I’m not a man / I am something that you’ll never understand.”

This song is a joyful song on an album filled with more anthemic, serious songs. It offers the right kind of balance right at its spot on Side Two. “I Would Die 4 U” is also up for interpretation in a way. Is it about a higher power? A lover? It all depends on how you look at it. Either way, by the end of the song, you’ll be on your feet and dancing to that synth-pop beat.

“Take Me With U”

“I can’t disguise the pounding of my heart / It beats so strong / It’s in your eyes, what can I say? / They turn me on.”

“Take Me With U” earned single status off of Purple Rain, though Prince released this jam as the last single from the album. It’s a solid duet between Prince and singer Apollonia Kotero, and it’s a great example of what Prince could do with a simple song, placed as a comedown following that banger of an opening track. Vanity was originally slated to take on the duet, but after she ended her romantic relationship with Prince, Kotero was brought on. She definitely did quite an amazing job, and the melodies and string sections in this song make it even better.

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