3 Songs From the 1960s That Will Turn You Into a Classic Rock Fan

Even though the 1960s are far back in the rearview mirror, there is a lot that came from the hallowed decade that is worth remembering and honoring. And that’s just what we wanted to do here below.

We wanted to dive into three songs from back in the day that are not only worth revisiting, but that are worth tattooing on your mind. Indeed, these are three songs from the 1960s that will turn you into a classic rock fan.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” by The Beatles from ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (1967)

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Classic rock in the 1960s was often about experimentation. And no band did it better than The Beatles. The group went from bubblegum pop to mind-melting rock in, like, three years. Has any group so thoroughly, organically, and skillfully evolved? And so quickly! Really, if you want to dive into the band’s catalog, there are plenty of options. But any classic rock fan can get behind this trippy wonder by John Lennon. It paints a picture in your mind like a Salvador Dalí painting.

“Subterranean Homesick Blues” by Bob Dylan from ‘Bringing It All Back Home’ (1965)

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Is this the first rap song ever? Whether it is or not, it certainly is a magnetic track from rocker Bob Dylan. The artist rose to fame for his acoustic-driven protest songs. But once he got a foothold in the culture, Dylan went electric and started to release some of the greatest rock songs of the era, including this loquacious romp. To spread the word, Dylan also shot one of the first music videos ever, bringing in the assistance of generational poet Allen Ginsberg.

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones (Single, 1965)

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In many ways, The Rolling Stones summed up rock music in the 1960s. The band wasn’t about switching styles or dabbling with new affectations. Instead, it was all about that guttural blues-rock that made them famous. And in the 1960s, that meant bobbing your head to the 1965 single, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”. Could any song title better sum up the rock attitude? We don’t think so. No wonder the track has lasted for six-plus decades.

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