4 Iconic Breakup Lyrics From the 90s That Everyone Knows

There are some lyrics that were written specifically to be sung at the top of your lungs. Especially mid-heartbreak. Here are four iconic lyrics from the 90s that have helped us get over an ex or two.

“Torn” by Natalie Imbruglia

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“I’m all out of faith, this is how I feel / I’m cold, and I am shamed, lying naked on the floor.”

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This song explores the aftermath of finding out who somebody really is. Just because you love someone, that doesn’t mean they live up to all your fantasies. That’s the dilemma Natalie Imbruglia sings about in “Torn”.

“Don’t Speak” by No Doubt

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“Don’t speak / I know just what you’re sayin’ / So please stop explainin’.”

In “Don’t Speak”, Gwen Stefani sings about her relationship with Tony Kanal, the bass player of No Doubt. They dated for seven years. This song was actually going to be a love song. However, it was transformed into a heartbreak hit after they broke up.

“I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt

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“Here in the dark, in these final hours / I will lay down my heart and I’ll feel the power / But you won’t, no you won’t / ‘Cause I can’t make you love me, if you don’t.”

Mike Reid and Allen Shamblin wrote this song. Apparently, they drew inspiration from a news article. This guy had fired some shots at his girlfriend’s car and told the judge during his trial: “You can’t make a woman love you if she don’t.” Raitt described the track as “one of the most honest and original heartache songs” she had ever heard to the Los Angeles Times, and we have to agree.

“It’s Not Right, But It’s Okay” by Whitney Houston

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“It’s not right / But it’s okay / I’m gonna make it anyway / Pack your bags up and leave / Don’t you dare come running back to me.”

In “It’s Not Right, But It’s Okay”, Whitney Houston explores the relationship between heartbreak and acceptance. She boldly declares that even though she’s upset about how things transpired in her relationship, she’s not about to dwell on it at the expense of her own happiness. That right there is empowering.

Photo by: Suzie Gibbons/Redferns