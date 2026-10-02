4 of the Best One-Liners From 1973 Rock Songs

The 1970s were a golden era of rock ‘n’ roll, combining hard rock instrumentation with the lyrical tradition of the previous decade, which resulted in killer one-liners that emphasized the power of the music—like these lines from iconic rock albums of 1973.

“Time” by Pink Floyd

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Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon has plenty of stunning one-liners about identity, money, fame, and the passing of time. But one of the best lyrics, in this writer’s humble opinion, comes in the second verse of “Time”. “The sun is the same in a relative way, but you’re older, shorter of breath, and one day closer to death.” As far as one-liners of 1973 rock go, this certainly has to be one of the most poignant and succinct ways of describing how the world around us changes as we age. Meanwhile, we still feel 20 years younger mentally and emotionally.

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“The Rain Song” by Led Zeppelin

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Led Zeppelin released Houses Of The Holy in March 1973, and it quickly became one of their best-known albums, thanks to tracks like “No Quarter” and “The Song Remains The Same”. But the album’s second track, “The Rain Song”, has some of my favorite rock one-liners of all time, let alone just from 1973. “These are the seasons of emotion, and, like the wind, they rise and fall / This is the wonder of devotion, I see the torch we all must hold.” The song ends with the lines, “Upon us all, a little rain must fall,” encapsulating the complex paradox of positive and negative emotions life often brings us.

“Desperado” by Eagles

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“Desperado” has become such a ubiquitous song by The Eagles that it borders on cheesy. But how could this 1973 rock hit not become a beloved favorite with one-liners like the ones in the chorus? “Freedom, oh freedom, well, that’s just some people talkin’ / Your prison is walking through this world all alone.” With sentiments that echo previous songs, like Kris Kristofferson’s “Me And Bobby McGee”, this classic rock track is a helpful reminder that we, as humans, need other people to love and rely on and, conversely, people who will love and rely on us.

“A National Acrobat” by Black Sabbath

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Finally, Black Sabbath has a well-deserved reputation for pioneering dark, doomy, heavy rock. Yet, if you take a closer look at the lyrics, you’ll see that many of their songs are talking about flowery concepts like peace, love, and happiness. One iconic example from 1973 comes from “A National Acrobat” off the band’s fifth studio album, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath. “Just remember love is life, and hate is living death / Treat your life for what it’s worth, and live for every breath.”

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