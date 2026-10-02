3 Soft Rock Songs From 1976 That Had Baby Boomers Crying by the Radio

Sometimes, a soft rock song will be so emotional, you can’t help but hold back a tear or two. That’s the case for the following three soft rock songs from 1976, each of which had baby boomers crying by the radio back in the day. Let’s get a little emotional, shall we?

“Lost Without Your Love” by Bread from ‘Lost Without Your Love’

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“Lost and all alone / I always thought that I could make it on my own / But since you left I hardly make it through the day / My tears get in the way / And I need you back to stay.”

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Anyone who ever had a bad breakup with someone they really loved back in 1976 likely heard this song and had to fight back tears. “Lost Without Your Love” by Bread is your standard “weepy” ballad, and that devastation resonated with listeners at the time. This track made it to No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“If You Leave Me Now” by Chicago from ‘Chicago X’

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“If you leave me now / You’ll take away the biggest part of me.”

Chicago knew how to dish out some soft rock heartbreakers back in the 1970s, and “If You Leave Me Now” is no exception. Peter Cetera’s desperate vocals and that moody string arrangement could make even a grown man cry.

“If You Leave Me Now” by Chicago was a Top 10 hit for the band across the board, and it topped the mainstream charts in both the US and the UK.

“Still The One” by Orleans from ‘Waking And Dreaming’

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“You’re still the one I want to talk to in bed / Still the one that turns my head / We’re still having fun and you’re still the one.”

This track from Orleans is a little soft rock and a little pop, and a whole lot of tear-jerking nostalgia and sentiment. Though “Still The One” is definitely the happier tune on this list, the idea of looking back at a whole lifetime with someone special is enough to make any listener a bit emotional.

This entry on our list of soft rock songs from 1976 that had baby boomers crying was a decent hit for Orleans. It peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 chart.

(Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images)