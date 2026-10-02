3 Songs From 1975 That Feel Like a Day You Don’t Want To End

If you play any of these 1975 songs, someone will have to drag you home at the end of the night. Whether they are uppers or a bit more bittersweet, these tracks create an atmosphere unlike any other. You won’t want the day to end if these tracks are involved.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“I’m Not In Love” — 10cc

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“I’m not in love, so don’t forget it / It’s just a silly phase I’m going through / And just because I call you up / Don’t get me wrong, don’t think you’ve got it made,” the familiar lyrics to 10cc’s “I’m Not In Love” read. This song has unparalleled energy, lulling the listener into a dreamlike state. Once this bittersweet track comes on, it’ll sustain you for hours of cool, calm contemplation.

“So if I call you, don’t make a fuss / Don’t tell your friends about the two of us,” the lyrics continue, furthering this story of mixed signals and confusing emotions. Despite the head games present in this 1975 staple, the melody is so syrupy and agreeable that you could listen to it all night.

“One Of These Nights” — Eagles

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In a similar vein, this Eagles song is the perfect pair for a great night out. You’ll never want the night to end once this song makes its way into the rotation. From stellar harmonies to a grooving bassline, “One Of These Nights” is a masterclass in setting a vibe.

“One of these nights / One of these crazy old nights / We’re gonna find out, pretty mama / What turns on your lights,” the lyrics read. This eerie track brings with it a rich atmosphere. If you add this song to any night-out playlist, you’re guaranteed sustained energy until further notice.

“Dance With Me” — Orleans

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Orleans’ “Dance With Me” brings with it a different energy than the other tracks on this list, but it’s vibey all the same. You’ll be washed in blushing sentiment after listening to this song, making it the perfect soundtrack inclusion for a night with someone you love.

“Fantasy could never be so killing / I feel free, I hope that you are willing / Pick the beat up, and kick your feet up / Dance with me,” the lyrics read. You’ll want to mirror the lyrics of this song when it comes on.

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