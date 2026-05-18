Little Big Town Debuts Brand New Song at 2026 ACM Awards

Formed in Nashville in 1998, Little Big Town has kept the same lineup ever since. Thanks to the layered harmonies of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook, the four-piece has sent 24 songs to the country charts, including the number-one hits “Pontoon” (2012) and the Taylor Swift-penned “Better Man” (2016). During the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony on Sunday (May 17), Little Big Town debuted “Hey There Sunshine”, the group’s first piece of new music in two years.

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Little Big Town Parts the Dark Clouds on ACM Awards Stage

Little Big Town has not put out original material since its 2024 holiday album The Christmas Record, comprised of six classic Christmas covers and five original tunes. Onstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, they performed the sunny new tune live for the first time.

“Little Big Town knows how to wreck me,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

One of my favorite performances on this year’s #ACMAwards HAS to be @littlebigtown singing their new song dropped last Friday, “Hey There Sunshine”.



So beautiful.😭 — Patrick Ryan (@Countrimation00) May 18, 2026

Released May 15, “Hey There Sunshine” describes emerging from a dark place, capturing the exact moment where healing begins: Hey there, sunshine, it’s been a while / Since I have seen your face / It ain’t all blue skies, it ain’t all alright / But for the first time, I’m okay.

“Songs are truly the most profound gifts,” Fairchild said of Little Big Town’s latest. “We’re honored this one found its way to us. It’s a reminder of all the beauty around us and that it’s never too late to find it.”

ACM Awards Return to Las Vegas

While Little Big Town is not nominated for an ACM Award tonight, the foursome has quite a history with the awards show.

Since winning its first trophy for Top New Duo/Vocal Group in 2007, they have earned a nomination in the Group of the Year category nearly every year since 2005, winning three years straight from 2015 to 2017.

This year’s ACM Awards return to Las Vegas following a three-year stint in Texas. Beloved 90s pop-country queen Shania Twain made her hosting debut.

[RELATED: ACM Awards Announce Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, and Riley Green as First Performers for 2026 Ceremony]

Megan Moroney leads the night’s nominees with nine, followed by Miranda Lambert (eight) and Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson with seven apiece.

Featured image by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM