Good Luck Trying To “Change My Mind”: Riley Green Just Delivered the Most Incredible ACM Awards Performance of the Night

Riley Green is showing off why “Change My Mind” is a hit. On Sunday, the country star took the stage at the 61st ACM Awards, delivering an unforgettable performance of the track.

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“Change My Mind” appeared on Green’s 2024 LP, Don’t Mind If I Do. He released as the album’s third single in January 2026.

“I didn’t know it’d have the success that it has,” Green told Grammy.com of the song. “It’s a big streaming song and one I love to do live.”

“It’s always interesting to see what songs raise their hand,” he added. “That’s the great thing about having this many shows to play—you can really see where fans are gravitating toward and where the hits are.”

What to Know About the 61st ACM Awards

At the ACMs, Green is up for Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Music Event of the Year, and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. It’s the latter nomination that means the most to Green.

“That’s probably the most meaningful nomination to me—songwriter—just because I’ve always considered myself a songwriter first,” Green said during an appearance on Taste of Country Nights. “So I’m excited about that.”

Green is far from the only performance of the evening. Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town, and Miranda Lambert are all set to take the stage.

Shania Twain is serving as the evening’s host at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. The show returned to Sin City after a three-year stint in Texas. The decision was made at the behest of Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside.

“It just feels like the place for a show like this and it does kind of tie back a little bit to our West Coast roots,” Whiteside told Billboard of the Los Angeles-founded Academy. “I’ve been hearing a lot of feedback from artists and the industry. They’re just super excited.”

“It’s like, ‘Oh, we can’t wait to go back to Vegas again. We can’t wait to be at the MGM again,’” he added. “I think it’s fun for the artists to be able to hang out.”

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

