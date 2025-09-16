3 Songs From the 1990s That Made Everyone Want to Start a Band

Though not quite as accessible as music making is nowadays, something about the ’90s sound made everyone feel like they could pick up a guitar and rock out. Rock in the ’90s was less polished than in the ’80s and deeply moody. Angst ran the genre, making it endlessly appealing for teens the world over. While some were content to listen, others felt the need to follow in their rock gods’ footsteps. Find three songs from the 1990s that made everyone want to start a band below.

“Basket Case” (Green Day)

Green Day brought punk to a new generation. Although rock songs had many flavors in the 1990s, many bands preferred this kind of digestible punk, thanks in part to Green Day’s influence.

Green Day had many songs that were endlessly influential in the ’90s, but “Basket Case” has proven to be one of their calling cards. Do you have the time to listen to me whine, is one of the most instantly recognizable opening lines of the decade. It roped listeners in and no doubt jump-started a new generation of punk rockers.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” (Nirvana)

In the 1990s, rock bands took punk, turned up the apathy dial, and out came grunge. While punk artists often let rage influence their songwriting, grunge artists were unapologetic downers. Little hope is found in these songs. Many bands contributed to the rise of grunge, but Nirvana were crowned kings.

There was rock before “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and rock after. This caustic and explosive song changed garage bands for the rest of the 1990s. Parents likely didn’t thank Nirvana for the wall of sound coming out of their houses, made by their little burgeoning rockers. But, could you blame them for wanting to emulate the video below? Their blasé, raucous playing was era-defining.

“Supersonic” (Oasis)

Moving across the Atlantic, we have Oasis‘ “Supersonic.” While this Britpop band certainly impacted rock in America, they first changed the landscape of the genre back home in England.

Pop-rock wasn’t anything new in the 1990s. Many bands in the past had leaned on digestible sounds. But it was never done in quite the same way as Oasis. Despite their music being somewhat tame, comparatively, the band’s combative attitudes gave them a swagger that millions of teens wanted for themselves. Songs like “Supersonic” moved many to pick up a guitar for the first time.

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)