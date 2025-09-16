Coachella 2026 Lineup Revealed: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G Set to Headline

Coachella 2026 is going to have some major star power. On Sept. 16, the festival announced its lineup, revealing that Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G will headline next year’s event.

Taking place April 10-12 and 17-19, Carpenter will play both Fridays, Bieber on Saturdays, and Karol G on Sundays.

Joining Carpenter on her days will be musicians including the XX, Disclosure, Teddy Swims, Foster the People, and Moby.

In addition to Bieber, the Saturday lineup will feature stars such as The Strokes, Addison Rae, SOMBR, David Byrne, and Labrinth.

Meanwhile, the Sunday shows will include performances by Young Thug, Laufey, Iggy Pop, FKA Twigs, and Kaskade.

What to Know About Coachella 2026

Carpenter, who recently released her LP Man’s Best Friend, previously had an afternoon set at Coachella 2024. She celebrated her headline set on Instagram, writing, “woman of my word.”

For his part, Bieber has made guest appearances at Coachella in years past, but never had his own set. Next year’s festival will follow the release of Bieber’s latest albums, Swag and Swag II.

“member used to drive a Yukon,” Bieber wrote on Instagram alongside the Coachella lineup.

As for Karol G, she made her Coachella debut in 2022, delighting the crowd with special guests Becky G and J Balvin. By headlining the festival Karol G, whose Tropicoqueta came out in June, she will become the first Latina artist to top the bill at Coachella.

“Coachella 2026, LA BICHOTA ES HEADLINER🔥 Nos vemos en el desierto 😏🧡🌵✨ #TROPICOACHELLA MODE ON !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😮‍💨,” Karol G wrote on Instagram.

The exciting news about the 2026 festival follows this year’s event, which Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone headlined. Other performers included Missy Elliot, Benson Boone, LISA, Charlie XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, and Zedd.

Fans wishing to attend Coachella 2026 register now. Tickets will go on sale Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. PT.

