3 Songs Johnny Depp Co-Wrote With and for Ex-Partner French Singer-Songwriter Vanessa Paradis

Years before breaking into his acting career, Johnny Depp was playing in the bands The Kids and Rock City Angels. Throughout his career, Depp continued collaborating with Paul McCartney on “My Valentine,” featuring Natalie Portman, along with everyone from Patti Smith, Shane MacGowan, Iggy Pop, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Marilyn Manson, Oasis, and more.



In 2012, Depp, along with Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen, co-founded the supergroup The Hollywood Vampires.



The band released two albums, their eponymous 2015 debut and follow-up, Rise, in 2019, along with their live album, Live in Rio, in 2023.



For more than a decade, Depp was also involved in his ex-partner, French singer-songwriter Vanessa Paradis’ music career, playing on and co-writing several songs with her from 2000 through 2013, and even painting the cover of Paradis’ 2007 album Divinidylle.

BEVERLY HILLS – JANUARY 10: Actor Johnny Depp (R) and girlfriend Vanessa Paradis pose after The 9th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel on January 10, 2004, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“St. Germain” (2000)

Written by Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

When Depp’s former partner, French singer and model Vanessa Paradis, released her fourth album, Bliss, in 2000, the album featured two songs co-written by the couple: “St. Germain” and “Bliss.” He also plays guitar on the song “Firmaman.”



Sung in French, the lyrics speak to all the ways of finding inspiration and happiness in another person.



For an exile

Pour un exil

This little woman will take you far away

Ce petit bout de femme t’emmènera loin

Everything’s allowed

Tout est permis

I‘ve stepped into her shoes

J’ai mis mes pas dans les siens

She’s truly the sun

Elle est bien le soleil

Since everything revolves around her

Puisque tout tourne autour d’elle

Little wonder

Petite merveille



Not so easy

Pas si facile

To be so pure in a world that’s less so

D’être aussi pure dans un monde qui l’est moins

A thousand and one symphonies

Mille et une symphonies

She’ll create in no time

Qu’elle inventera en un rien

Finally happiness

Enfin le bonheur

It’s all the colors

C’est toutes les couleurs

Of her heart

De son c?ur

“Bliss” (2000)

Written by Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

Bliss also marked the recording debut of Paradis and Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose, who, while still a baby, had her voice recorded and added to several tracks on the album, including the Paradis-penned “La Ballade de Lily Rose.” Lily-Rose is heard cooing during “Firmaman” and says “Mama” on “La Ballade de Lily Rose,” and “Dada” at the beginning of the one song Paradis and Depp co-wrote, “Bliss.”



“That is something totally selfish,” said Paradis. “In this family LP, Johnny and I wanted to have our daughter’s voice engraved on this record for the rest of our lives, to have a souvenir from all these happy moments we shared, altogether. It’s really a personal pleasure and not something we did to introduce her to the world.”



One of three songs Paradis sings in English on the album, the romantic ballad about getting lost in the intimacy of love, closes the album.

Bliss

Dear smoky room

Stardust in the eyes

Anything will rise

Our bellies bloomed

Sunset red fly toes

Haunted mind

Where I go, there it goes

Your soul within mine

I’m a book in my dreams

See what I love you means

Far from the ground

Below the sky

No way around

Is where we hide

Between the sound

Before the light

My love and I live in never to be found

“New Year” (2013)

Written by Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

A year after Paradis and Depp divorced, and more than a decade after the release of Bliss, the two wrote another song together: “New Year.” Appearing on Paradis’ 2013 album, Love Songs, “New Year” also features backing vocals from their daughter, Lily-Rose Depp.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images