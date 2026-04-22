4 Songs That Famous Songwriters Have Forgotten the Words To

Performing live can be quite the challenge, especially when you have several decades worth of hits under your belt. Here are four iconic songwriters that have forgotten the words to their own songs.

Videos by American Songwriter

Billy Joel Forgets the Lyrics of “We Didn’t Start the Fire”

When Howard Stern asked him if it’s difficult to remember the words to his renowned hit, Billy Joel admitted that yes, he has trouble remembering the lyrics to “We Didn’t Start The Fire”. But don’t worry, he’s got a plan for whenever that situation arises.

“As long as I can pick up the first word of whatever verse is coming up,” he shared, “I’m looking out at the audience, hoping to see somebody mouthing the words.”

He then admitted, “If somebody’s got the wrong words, I’m screwed.”

Stevie Nicks Forgot the Lyrics of “Landslide”

In a touching moment during one of her concerts last year, Nicks poked fun at herself onstage after forgetting the lyrics to one of the most iconic songs of her entire career.

While singing “Landslide” to a crowd of supportive fans, Nicks started to forget the lyrics in the chorus. Then, when the 76-year-old sang the line, “And I’m getting older too,” she pointed to the top of her head.

Fans found the moment endearing, and many saw it as a great reminder that, hey, we’re all just imperfect human beings at the end of the day.

Paul McCartney Forgets the Lyrics of Various Beatles Songs

In a 2018 interview with 60 Minutes, McCartney admitted that because he forgets the words of Beatles hits, he has to relearn them before shows.

“When I’m doing shows, I listen to a lotta music, Beatles music, Wings music, to see what ones we’re gonna do. And to learn them,” McCartney shared. “There’s too many. Too many words. Too many notes. They’re very hard. I mean, you know, it’s not like they’re all three chords.”

Paul Simon Forgot the Lyrics of “The Cool, Cool, River”

While performing for a crowd in Oregon in 2018, Paul Simon forgot the words to his song “The Cool, Cool, River”. He then proceeded to tell fans he was going to make it up to them by singing a song of his that he can’t stand.

“Because I made a mistake and forgot the lyrics to that song,” the songwriter said, “I’m going to penalize myself. I’m going to sing one of my songs that I loathe.”

That song he chose was “The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy),” which he did a rendition of for Stephen Colbert in 2017. “It just feels naive, you know, it just doesn’t feel like 2017 to me,” he said at the time.

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