3 Gorgeous Songs That Famous Songwriters Wish They Wrote

Even our biggest idols have idols of their own. Here are three songs that some of the most famous songwriters wish they’d thought to write first.

Videos by American Songwriter

Paul McCartney Wishes He Wrote This Billy Joel Song

In the Billy Joel: And So It Goes documentary, McCartney revealed that Joel’s song “Just The Way You Are” is one that caught his attention almost immediately.

“You know, like you do, your ears prick up. The song that really made me know that that was happening was ‘Just the Way You Are’, McCartney shared. “And where I get asked, ‘Is there a song that you wish you’d written?’ And I always…that’s the one I always say.”

Billy Joel Wishes He Wrote This Glen Campbell Song

Songwriters often draw inspiration from other songs when crafting their own hits. For Billy Joel, that was the case when he heard Glen Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman”. The song was released by Campbell in 1968 and written by songwriter Jimmy Webb. Later on, it inspired Joel’s “Stop In Nevada”.

“If I could write a song as good as ‘Wichita Lineman’, I’d be a very happy man,” he said in an interview. “I tried. There’s a song called ‘Stop in Nevada’, I was trying to write ‘Wichita Lineman’. I was thinking, ‘Midwestern guy climbing a telephone pole with the barren fields of Kansas. How do you evoke that? How do I write that?’”

Elton John Wishes He Wrote This Leon Russell Song

Elton John has been a longtime fan of Leon Russell, whom he eventually inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. It was during this speech that John described Leon as his “idol” back in the day.

“For me, he sang, he wrote, and he played just how I wanted to do it,” John said of the talented singer and pianist.

One of Russell’s songs, “A Song For You”, which has been recorded by more than 200 artists, has been highlighted by John as a song he wishes he had penned himself. While speaking with Jimmy Fallon, John even sang a little excerpt of “A Song For You” after admitting it was a song he wished he’d written.

Photo by: Kevin Kane/Getty Images for RRHOF