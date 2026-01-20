3 Songs Lou Reed Co-Wrote With, and For, Kiss at the Start of the 1980s

By the early 1980s, Lou Reed was navigating a transitional period in his career, years after the demise of The Velvet Underground in 1973. There was also a maturation to Reed’s lyrics after becoming sober and his marriage to his second wife, Sylvia Morales, leading to his 1980 release Growing Up in Public, and reflections on addictions, an abusive parent, and later on his acclaimed The Blue Mask in 1982. A year earlier, Reed also pivoted, co-writing a few songs with Kiss.
Since his earlier days as a songwriter and in-house performer for the low-budget label Pickwick Records in New York City, Reed wrote a collection of songs for other artists, including hisfuture Velvet Underground mate John Cale and his band The All Night Workers (“Why Do You Smile Now?”) and the group the Hi-Lifes (“Soul City”).
During this period, Reed also recorded several songs for himself, including “The Ostrich,” under the moniker The Primitives, before going on to write for the Velvet Underground and his solo albums throughout the ’70s—from Lou Reed (1972) through The Bells (1979)—before connecting with Kiss through producer Bob Ezrin, who produced the band’s 1976 album Destroyer and Reed’s Berlin in 1973.
In 1981, Kiss released their biggest departure from their harder rock. The band’s ninth album, Music from “The Elder,” was directed toward more instrumental pieces and also features three songs co-written by Reed.
“A World Without Heroes”
Written by Lou Reed, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Bob Ezrin
The more pensive Kiss ballad, “A World Without Heroes,” co-written with Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and producer Bob Ezrin, was about a world absent of mentors and role models. Sung by Simmons, Reed contributed the line, A world without heroes is like a world without sun.
A world without heroes
Is like a world without sun
You can’t look up to anyone
Without heroes
And a world without heroes
Is like a never-ending race
Is like a time without a place
A pointless thing, devoid of grace
Where you don’t know what you’re after
Or if something’s after you
And you don’t know why you don’t know
In a world without heroes
In a world without dreams
Things are no more than they seem
And a world without heroes
Is like a bird without wings
Or a bell that never rings
Just a sad and useless thing
“Dark Light”
Written by Lou Reed, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Anton Fig
Originally written around a riff that session musician Anton Fig had composed, “Dark Light” was the only track on Music from “The Elder” sung by guitarist Ace Frehley, who is also a credited co-writer. Initially titled “Don’t Run,” “Dark Light” revolves around inner struggles, impending doom, and finding the strength to rise above it all.
Look out, ’cause there’s something wrong
And you don’t know what it is
Watch out, or it’s Sodom and Gomorrah
The malevolent order
Right now, before it’s much too late
Before it’s much too late
A dark light, a darkness never ending
A dark light, the devil gets his due
A dark night is everywhere descending
A dark light is coming for you
Now look up, all the skies are black
And they’re getting darker all the time
Watch out for the things that you believe in
You’re going to be attacked and you won’t know what it is
Wise up, you better watch your step
You better watch your step
“Mr. Blackwell“
Written by Lou Reed and Gene Simmons
Simmons delivers more villainous vocals on this co-write with Reed, “Mr. Blackwell.” The story of an insidious character opposing a younger protagonist, the song was inspired by the “Worst Dressed” fashion critic Richard Blackwell.
I never said I was more than I am
Do what I want, and I don’t give a damn
You’re all so weak, you know it makes me ill
Don’t like you now and probably never will
You cheat and lie, and wonder why
You can’t sleep at night
You’re not well, Mr. Blackwell
And we can tell
You’re not well, Mr. Blackwell
Why don’t you go to hell
I am a sinner who just loves to sin
I am a fighter who just loves to win
I am the truth about this crummy hole
There’s nothing here that can’t be bought or sold
You’re cold and mean, and in between
You’re rotten to the core
Photo: Lynn Goldsmith/Getty Images
