3 Songs Lou Reed Co-Wrote With, and For, Kiss at the Start of the 1980s

By the early 1980s, Lou Reed was navigating a transitional period in his career, years after the demise of The Velvet Underground in 1973. There was also a maturation to Reed’s lyrics after becoming sober and his marriage to his second wife, Sylvia Morales, leading to his 1980 release Growing Up in Public, and reflections on addictions, an abusive parent, and later on his acclaimed The Blue Mask in 1982. A year earlier, Reed also pivoted, co-writing a few songs with Kiss.



Since his earlier days as a songwriter and in-house performer for the low-budget label Pickwick Records in New York City, Reed wrote a collection of songs for other artists, including hisfuture Velvet Underground mate John Cale and his band The All Night Workers (“Why Do You Smile Now?”) and the group the Hi-Lifes (“Soul City”).

Videos by American Songwriter

Lou Reed Seated on Sofa (Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

During this period, Reed also recorded several songs for himself, including “The Ostrich,” under the moniker The Primitives, before going on to write for the Velvet Underground and his solo albums throughout the ’70s—from Lou Reed (1972) through The Bells (1979)—before connecting with Kiss through producer Bob Ezrin, who produced the band’s 1976 album Destroyer and Reed’s Berlin in 1973.



In 1981, Kiss released their biggest departure from their harder rock. The band’s ninth album, Music from “The Elder,” was directed toward more instrumental pieces and also features three songs co-written by Reed.

[RELATED: The Story Behind KISS’ 1979 Disco-Rock Hit That Gene Simmons Still Hates]

“A World Without Heroes”

Written by Lou Reed, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Bob Ezrin

The more pensive Kiss ballad, “A World Without Heroes,” co-written with Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and producer Bob Ezrin, was about a world absent of mentors and role models. Sung by Simmons, Reed contributed the line, A world without heroes is like a world without sun.



A world without heroes

Is like a world without sun

You can’t look up to anyone

Without heroes

And a world without heroes

Is like a never-ending race

Is like a time without a place

A pointless thing, devoid of grace



Where you don’t know what you’re after

Or if something’s after you

And you don’t know why you don’t know

In a world without heroes



In a world without dreams

Things are no more than they seem

And a world without heroes

Is like a bird without wings

Or a bell that never rings

Just a sad and useless thing

“Dark Light”

Written by Lou Reed, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Anton Fig

Originally written around a riff that session musician Anton Fig had composed, “Dark Light” was the only track on Music from “The Elder” sung by guitarist Ace Frehley, who is also a credited co-writer. Initially titled “Don’t Run,” “Dark Light” revolves around inner struggles, impending doom, and finding the strength to rise above it all.

Look out, ’cause there’s something wrong

And you don’t know what it is

Watch out, or it’s Sodom and Gomorrah

The malevolent order

Right now, before it’s much too late

Before it’s much too late



A dark light, a darkness never ending

A dark light, the devil gets his due

A dark night is everywhere descending

A dark light is coming for you



Now look up, all the skies are black

And they’re getting darker all the time

Watch out for the things that you believe in

You’re going to be attacked and you won’t know what it is

Wise up, you better watch your step

You better watch your step

“Mr. Blackwell“

Written by Lou Reed and Gene Simmons

Simmons delivers more villainous vocals on this co-write with Reed, “Mr. Blackwell.” The story of an insidious character opposing a younger protagonist, the song was inspired by the “Worst Dressed” fashion critic Richard Blackwell.

I never said I was more than I am

Do what I want, and I don’t give a damn

You’re all so weak, you know it makes me ill

Don’t like you now and probably never will

You cheat and lie, and wonder why

You can’t sleep at night



You’re not well, Mr. Blackwell

And we can tell

You’re not well, Mr. Blackwell

Why don’t you go to hell



I am a sinner who just loves to sin

I am a fighter who just loves to win

I am the truth about this crummy hole

There’s nothing here that can’t be bought or sold

You’re cold and mean, and in between

You’re rotten to the core

Photo: Lynn Goldsmith/Getty Images