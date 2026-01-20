On This Day in 1979, Dolly Parton Was at No. 1 With Her First Single To Get a Disco Remix

On this day (January 20) in 1979, Dolly Parton was at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with a double A-side single. As a result, “Baby I’m Burnin’” and “I Really Got the Feeling” shared the top spot for a week. Eight years later, in 1987, Parton used “Baby I’m Burnin’” as the theme song for her television series.

Videos by American Songwriter

In the late 1970s, Parton began working toward crossover success. She found that success with her 1977 album Here You Come Again. It reached No. 20 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top Country Albums chart. Additionally, the LP’s title track and “Two Doors Down” performed well on the Hot 100. The singles peaked at No. 3 and No. 19, respectively. While they weren’t her first singles to reach the all-genre chart, they were her most successful at the time.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1977, Dolly Parton Set a Chart Record with a Single That Outperformed Every Other Country Hit for More Than a Decade]

Parton continued her attempts to reach crossover success with her next album, Heartbreaker. The title track and lead single reached the top 40 of the Hot 100 and topped the country chart. The double A-side featuring “Baby I’m Burnin’” peaked at No. 25 on the all-genre survey. It also topped the country chart.

“Baby I’m Burnin’” blends elements of disco and country music. So, it only seemed natural to release a disco version of the song. While many of her earlier songs became club hits, this was the first to get an official disco version. It peaked at No. 15 on the Dance Club Songs chart.

Dolly Parton Was in the Disco Scene

According to Songfacts, Dolly Parton wrote “Baby I’m Burnin’” after spending several nights at the legendary disco club, Studio 54.

“Everybody was dancing. I didn’t,” Parton recalled. “I just liked watching, sitting there, and being part of the whole scene. I’d just sit on the couch and talk to Andy Warhol,” she added.

Parton recalled that her friend and manager, Sandy Gallin, would convince her to cut a rug “every once in a while.” However, she said, “I mostly just loved the commotion and the excitement and the thrill of that whole scene. It was the hottest thing going at the time.”

Featured Image by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns