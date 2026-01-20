Kenny Chesney Adds 6 More Shows to His Las Vegas Sphere Residency—and You Won’t Want To Miss Them!

Kenny Chesney’s time at the Sphere has been extended—again! The country singer took to Instagram to announce that, due to overwhelming demand, he’s added six shows at the Las Vegas venue to his calendar.

“No Shoes Nation. This show has kept us inspired. Five nights turned into something bigger, and it only felt right to keep going,” Chesney wrote. “If we’re going to do it, let’s make it count, so we’re adding SIX additional dates. Sphere will be my only headline concerts this summer.”

Chesney has added six July dates to the roster: 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, and 11. Chesney had already planned to perform five nights at the innovative venue this June: 19, 20, 24, 26, and 27.

Tickets for the June dates are on sale now. Fans can purchase their way into the July shows beginning this week. Presale will start at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, Jan. 23. General on-sale will begin one week later, at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, Jan. 30.

What to Know About Kenny Chesney’s Sphere Show

Chesney was the first solo artist to headline the groundbreaking Las Vegas venue in 2025. In a press release, Chesney said he plotted his Sphere return after learning about the venue’s “dynamic technology” during his first run.

“I wanted to get back in there and really push what was possible,” he said. “We all had ideas. We were told certain things. But what I really took away is how much fun—and different kinds of experiences people can have—no matter where they experience the show from.”

With that learned experience in his back pocket, Chesney said he’s “working on new songs, some things we can’t do in stadiums, new visuals, new momentum to the set” for his summer concerts.

“Having watched No Shoes Nation taking it all in, we have a much better sense of how to make Sphere even more,” Chesney said. “Sphere pulled me into so many songs the fans know and love in new ways. And it deepened how I see them. The production possibilities consume you, so we had to go back to really get everything out of it.”

