Why Gene Simmons Gave His Second Solo Album Arguably the Most Vulgar Title of All Time

Being a rock star is not often viewed as a respectable vocation in the eyes of the general society. However, that is also one of the many reasons why it is arguably one of the most sought-after professions on the planet. Being a rock star means you can follow your own societal code and moral compass, to an extent. Everything that is deemed prim and proper does not wholly concern them; hence, many rock stars are some of the most divisive figures in pop culture history, and one of those figures is Gene Simmons of KISS.

Anyone who dresses up in wild costumes while scoring face paint and platform heels is likely not going to receive the “respectable” tag. Gene Simmons of KISS admitted that he once tried to be a “respectable” individual, but seemingly viewed it as overrated. Consequently, he leaned into the absurd, the vile, and the jarring on more occasions than one can remember. One occasion in which he leaned into these themes is when he simply titled his sophomore solo album, A—hole.

The Reasoning For Gene Simmons’ Profane Album Title

In terms of album titles, Gene Simmons’ A—hole surely has to be one of the most polarizing of all time. After all, how many albums can you name that are simply titled a curse word? Regardless, Simmons had a reason for this title, and it went beyond shocking the pearl-clutching and white collar demographic that seemingly weren’t the biggest fans of his.

Concerning the reasoning for the vulgar title, Simmons told The Globe and Mail, “For a while, I thought I would be respectable, but then I thought, nah. I think it’s a funny word, I don’t find it vile or malicious. Wherever you go, it follows you.”

In relation to the word as a synonym for rebel or outcast, Simmons added, “I’m going to have a—hole parties, and you’ll have to be a real a—hole in order to attend, and I will determine who is.” “And once you leave, and someone says, ‘What are you? Some kind of a—hole?’ you can say, ‘Well, as a matter of fact, I am. I’m a real a—hole. Gene Simmons says so, and he’s the biggest a—hole,” added Simmons.

Clearly, Simmons views this word as a sort of badge of honor. A badge of honor that lets the people around him know that he doesn’t play by polite rules. Though that is merely our interpretation, and maybe Simmons just wanted to have some people’s jaws drop to the floor. When it comes to Simmons, both are very possible.

