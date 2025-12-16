Gene Simmons Recalls Early KISS Makeup Days, From Coming Up With the Idea to His Mom’s Surprising Reaction

No matter how hard they tried in the early 1980s, it’s almost impossible not to immediately think of black and white stage makeup when imagining Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, and Ace Frehley of KISS. Their distinct look is as synonymous with their band’s legacy as the iconic musical contributions they’ve made to rock ‘n’ roll since their debut album in 1974. And as Simmons would explain decades later in an interview with OK! Magazine, the idea to paint their faces happened organically during a rehearsal at 10 East 23rd Street in New York City.

Videos by American Songwriter

“We didn’t know anything,” Simmons said. “We didn’t know what a band was, a brand, in fact, in those days, you didn’t use the word ‘branding’ or ‘marketing.’ You just didn’t. We didn’t know anything. We could barely play our instruments. And we were at a loft which was a firetrap with no windows, no doors, roach-infested. I don’t know why, but we were rehearsing, doing some songs. ‘Gee, that sounds good. I like this. I like that.’ ‘Hey, let’s go wear makeup.’ Nobody can take credit for it.”

Simmons said the idea “just came up,” and shortly thereafter, the band took a field trip to Woolworth’s, a nearby department store, to buy black and white face makeup. “We just started like kids,” Simmons said. “The makeup that I put on that day is mostly what I still wear today.”

Gene Simmons Recalls Mother’s Surprising Reaction to His Makeup

As anyone who has seen even a fleeting image of KISS will know, the musicians’ stage makeup is heavy and full-coverage. Each player donned a different “persona,” which they embodied with their makeup look. Paul Stanley took on the persona of “The Starchild,” painting one black star over one eye. Peter Criss was “The Catman,” hence his whiskers and exaggerated eyes. As “The Spaceman,” Ace Frehley had two silver starbursts over each eye. Simmons, of course, came to be known as the tongue-wagging “Demon.” His look was similar to Frehley’s, except Simmons’ eye makeup was all-black with a downturned black smile.

Needless to say, unless you knew each member personally, it would be difficult to immediately identify each musician on stage under all that makeup. Still, you would think their mothers would be able to pick them out from a crowd, right? As Simmons learned during KISS’ first “coming out” gig at the Fillmore East in Manhattan, that wasn’t necessarily the case.

“We played [at the Fillmore], put on our own makeup and everything,” Simmons recalled during his 2018 interview with OK! Magazine. “I wanted my mother to be proud. So, she was in the audience. There were maybe 30 people in the whole place, and the rest of the concert hall was empty. At the end of the show, everybody’s going crazy, and they’re asking questions. Then I see my mother come down the middle of the row and walk over to the other side, where Paul Stanley is, and compliment him on how good he was. I’m going, ‘Mom. I’m this one. Not that one.’ She didn’t recognize me.”

At least Simmons knew his makeup disguise—which takes him two hours to don— actually worked.

Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images