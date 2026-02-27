3 Songs Prince Wrote as Christopher, Alexander Nevermind, and Jamie Starr, During the ’80s

Throughout the early 1980s into the ’90s, Prince was leading a secret life, writing under several pseudonyms, including Christopher—a play on his character, Christopher Tracy, in the 1986 film Under the Cherry Moon—Alexander Nevermind, Jamie Starr (or The Starr Company).



In 1987, Prince, credited as “Joey Coco,” also made a rare crossover into country, writing “You’re My Love” for Kenny Rogers, featuring El DeBarge, and even released an album under the moniker Camille. A year later, Coco also wrote several tracks on Sheena Easton’s ninth album, The Love in Me—”101″ and “Cool Love”—along with songs for Jill Jones, Nona Hendryx, and The Three O’Clock.

“Get It Up,” The Time (1981)

Written by Jamie Starr; produced by the Starr Company (Prince)

Between 1981 and 1990, Prince also wrote and produced four albums as Jamie Starr and the Starr Company for the Morris Day-fronted funk-soul band, the Time. As “Starr,” Prince also penned several of the group’s dance hits, including “Cool” (1981), “777-9311” (1982), “The Bird,” and “Jungle Love,” both from 1984. In ’81, Starr also wrote one of the band’s earlier hits, “Get It Up,” from the Time’s self-titled debut.

“Sugar Walls,” Sheena Easton (1984)

Written by Alexander Nevermind (Prince)

For Sheena Easton’s 1984 album, A Private Heaven, “Alexander Nevermind” wrote “Sugar Walls,” Prince’s sexual innuendo for a part of the female body, which reached No. 1 on the Dance chart and peaked at No. 3 on the R&B chart. He was later credited as Prince on the opening “Eternity” from Easton’s 1987 album No Sound But a Heart, then moved on as “Joey Coco,” penning “Cool Love,” and dance hit “101” on her 1988 album The Lover in Me. Prince also produced and played—synth, guitar, and more—on all of these Easton tracks.



The suggestive song was later listed as part of the infamous “Filthy Fifteen,” a collection of tracks deemed too sexual or connected to themes of drugs and violence, by the Parents Music Resource Center (PMRC) in 1985.

“Manic Monday,” The Bangles (1986)

Written by Christoper (Prince)

On The Bangles’ 1986 album Different Light, Prince gave the band one of their biggest hits, credited as Christoper, “Manic Monday,” which he originally wrote for the trio Apollonia 6 in 1984, the successor of Prince’s previous band Vanity 6, before it made its way over to the Bangles. Released on Jan. 27, 1986, and on the Bangles’ album Different Light, “Manic Monday” went to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Photo: Paul Natkin/Image Direct