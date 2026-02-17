The Prince Lyric Inspired by a One-of-a-Kind Grade-Schooler

We tend to think of Prince as the ultimate do-it-all musician. He wrote, produced, sang, and played every instrument you could imagine. But now and again, someone would step in and collaborate with him on a song.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Starfish And Coffee” stands out as an effervescent piece of psychedelic pop found on the 1987 classic double album Sign O’ The Times. The song was co-written by Susannah Melvoin, inspired by Melvoin’s unforgettable childhood friend.

Baby, I’m a “Starfish”

Considering it was a double album, Prince knew that he could throw a little bit of everything into Sign O’ The Times. The 1987 release came after he had started recording and shelved three different projects, all of which worked their way into the finished product that he eventually did uncover for the world.

Susannah Melvoin’s twin sister, Wendy, had been a member of Prince’s band, The Revolution. Eventually, Susannah started adding backing vocals to certain songs. And, because she was within Prince’s orbit as he was endlessly writing and recording, her stories about a special girl that she knew in grade school started to intrigue him.

Those stories eventually became “Starfish And Coffee”. The pair used the name Cynthia Rose, which was the actual name of Melvoin’s friend, in the song. They used some artistic license to fill in some of the gaps in the lyrics.

As for the wild meal that’s at the heart of the song, it’s partially accurate to what Cynthia would tell people that she ate. She actually would claim that she had “starfish and pee-pee” in her lunch box. Not surprisingly, Prince felt the need to change that up a little bit. In any case, the two captured the spirit of this special individual and gave her a touching tribute.

Examining the Lyrics of “Starfish And Coffee”

Prince sets the classroom scene at the beginning of the song, before introducing us to the heroine. “All of us were ordinary except for Cythnia Rose,” he explains. “She always stood at the back of the line, a smile beneath her nose.” The mention of her favorite number being 20 tracks with Melvoin’s remembrances.

In the second verse, we find out that she wore different-colored socks. “Sometimes I wondered if the mates were in her lunch box,” the narrator says. We also find out that she draws happy faces all over the school grounds. “But it’s all right, it’s for a worthy cause,” Prince sings, before encouraging her: “Go on, Cynthia, keep singing.”

The chorus explains what’s waiting in that mysterious lunchbox. “Starfish and coffee,” Prince belts out. “Maple syrup and jam/Butterscotch clouds, a tangerine/And a side order of ham.” He then subtly chides anyone who might judge this girl. Perhaps we’d all do well to be on that innocent wavelength: “If you set your mind free, baby/Maybe you’d understand.”

Prince certainly understood and, with Susannah Melvoin, created an indelible portrait with “Starfish And Coffee”. Although it was based on a specific individual, it ends up touching a nerve with anyone who’s ever done what makes them happy without worrying about the world’s reaction.

Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns