3 Songs That Bridge the Generational Gap Through Stunning Collaborations

The three collaborations below are songs both you and your parents will love. They feature artists that younger listeners love and collaborators that will appeal to the older generation. It’s really the best of both worlds. If you ever find yourself in a situation where you need to appease old heads and youngins, these three songs should be on the playlist.

“Secrets” — Miley Cyrus, Lindsey Buckingham, and Mick Fleetwood

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Not just any artist could stand in the shoes of Stevie Nicks. Not that Miley Cyrus was trying to take over for the rock queen herself, but she does hold her own in “Secrets”, a collaboration with Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood.

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Cyrus’ gravely, powerful vocals call to mind those of Nicks, and the backing instrumentation has an authentic Fleetwood Mac style. Younger listeners will be thrilled listening to Cyrus sing, and older listeners will be brought back to the 80s, when Fleetwood Mac was wowing with synth-led rock.

“What’s Wrong With Me” — Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith

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Olivia Rodrigo previewed her album, You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love (typically stylized in lowercase), with a live version of her collaboration with The Cure’s Robert Smith. “What’s Wrong With Me” continues Rodrigo’s unstoppable string of heartbreaking songs with an introspective turn. It’s made doubly impressive by the major draw of duetting with this ’80s icon.

Younger listeners adore Rodrigo, and their older counterparts are thrilled that someone so young would introduce Smith to a new generation. Moreover, this song brings together two genres. Pop-loving kids can listen to this song just as easily as their rock-loving parents. Everyone will be pleased with this multi-generational duet.

“My Only Angel” — Aerosmith and YUNGBLUD

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YUNGBLUD has been adopted by several older icons, including Aerosmith. Steven Tyler gave the younger rocker his stamp of approval by duetting with him on “My Only Angel”. YUNGBLUD goes toe to toe with Tyler as they both belt out this classic-sounding collaboration.

Aerosmith fans will obviously love this recent release from the band, reminding them of the band’s heyday. Younger rock fans will be drawn in thanks to their love of YUNGBLUD. This song is a great equalizer for multiple generations of rock listeners, drawing on the genre’s classic sounds while keeping things contemporary with fresh talent.

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)