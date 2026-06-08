“Somebody Pinch Me”: Olivia Rodrigo Pens Handwritten Letter After Announcing Collab With The Cure’s Robert Smith

Olivia Rodrigo picked a rock legend for her first-ever on-album collaboration. The pop star recently announced that she teamed up with The Cure’s Robert Smith for a new song, “What’s Wrong With Me.”

Videos by American Songwriter

The pair premiered the track in a live performance at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound. Afterwards, Rodrigo took to Instagram to gush over Smith and his role on the song, which will appear on her forthcoming LP, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.

“I am still in disbelief that Robert who is in my eyes one of the most brilliant, legendary, wonderful people to ever exist is on this record with me,” she wrote. “I had the most memorable evening singing it with him at primavera tonight and I cannot wait for this song and record to be yours.”

Then, in a handwritten sent to fans on her email subscription service, Rodrigo shared more about the track.

“I’ve been insanely excited to tell you guys about this song & it’s been so hard to keep it a secret!” Rodrigo’s letter began, per Billboard. “It’s the first feature I’ve ever done on an album and I actually cannot believe I got to do it with Robert Smith! Somebody pinch me!!!”

Of Smith, Rodrigo noted, that he “has been soundtracking my life for as long as I can remember.”

“He has written some of my favorite songs of all time,” she revealed. “His music moves me & inspires me to a degree that is hard to put into words.”

Outside of his musical abilities, Rodrigo wrote, “I’ve also been lucky enough to spend time with him over the last year & experience first hand his generosity & graciousness.”

“I am in disbelief that this song exists and I cannot wait for it to come out officially!” she concluded.

What to Know About Olivia Rodrigo’s Forthcoming LP

“What’s Wrong With Me” is the third song to be teased off of Rodrigo’s third album. It’s also the third with an apparent connection to Smith’s band.

“Drop Dead,” the album’s lead single, references The Cure’s song “Just Like Heaven” in the lyrics. Its second single, meanwhile, is called “The Cure.”

On Instagram, Rodrigo wrote of the second song, “This song is the thesis statement of You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love and it made the whole album click for me. I hope you enjoy it.”

The 13-track album is due out June 12. Then, in September, Rodrigo will set off on tour in support of the LP. Titled The Unraveled Tour, Rodrigo has North American shows scheduled through February, after which she’ll bring the trek to Europe.

Photo by Xavi Torrent/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.