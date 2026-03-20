3 Songs That Chris Stapleton Wrote but Didn’t Keep for Himself

Before he took country music by storm with his version of “Tennessee Whiskey”, Chris Stapleton was already a respected songwriter in Nashville. Here are some hits that Stapleton gets to claim, even if he isn’t singing on them.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Diamonds Make Babies” by Dierks Bentley

Chris Stapleton wrote this one with songwriters Lee Thomas Miller and Jim Beavers. Then, Beavers played it at a round, much to the amusement of Dierks Bentley. “Diamonds Make Babies” sings of the transition from engagement to being a dad and how funny it can be.

“I know that you love her / She’s one special lady / But I’m warning you, brother / Yep, diamonds make babies.”

“Jim and I go way back; we always have little surprises for each other,” Bentley told SongFacts. “He pulled that song out of his pocket and played it. It blew me away. The whole place was on the floor, dying laughing. He looked over at me, and I was like, ‘Uh, I’ll put that one on hold, please?’”

I guess it didn’t take much for Dierks to say yes.

“Never Wanted Nothing More” by Kenny Chesney

While Chesney has his own songwriting chops, this one was actually written by Stapleton and songwriter Ronnie Bowman.

Even though he didn’t write on it, the song’s sentiment was certainly something that resonated with Chesney. He even said of the tune, “I mean, everybody knows that something of wanting something so bad you can taste it… whether it’s a truck, a girl, or whatever. We’ve all been there, and that moment when you’re closing in, well, there really is nothing like it in this world. I’m just glad to know I’m not the only one to feel that way!”

To this day, actually, “Never Wanted Nothing More” is still Chesney’s fastest-climbing number one.

“There’s More Where That Came From” by Lee Ann Womack

Written by Stapleton and Chris Dubois, this song was chosen to be the title track for Womack’s 2005 album. It sings about a topic that’s not often touched upon. Aka, the thrill of cheating on your partner with someone else. However, it also acknowledges the guilt that comes along with this feeling.

In the chorus, Lee Ann sings, “But the worst part of doing what I never should have done / Is that I know, there’s more where that came from.”

There’s More Where That Came From, the album, would be a critically acclaimed success, taking home the CMA Album of the Year title in 2005.

Photo by: Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage