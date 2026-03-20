Tim McGraw Shares an Emotional Celebration With Wife Faith Hill After Learning of His Country Music Hall of Fame Induction

Since releasing his self-titled debut album in 1993, Tim McGraw has sold more than 80 million records, picked up 11 trophies from the Country Music Association, and even dabbled in acting with roles in films like The Blind Side and Friday Night Lights. His hits range from upbeat tunes like “I Like It, I Love It” to heartfelt tearjerkers such as “Don’t Take the Girl.” After more than three decades in the industry, the Country Music Hall of Fame will officially usher the three-time Grammy Award winner into its ranks this year. Shortly after learning of his latest achievement, McGraw shared a sweet moment with his wife, fellow Grammy-winning country music legend Faith Hill.

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Tim McGraw Thanks Wife Faith Hill in Emotional Speech

The Country Music Hall of Fame announced its 2026 inductees Friday (March 20) in the museum’s rotunda in Nashville.

Since tying the knot in 1996, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have stood beside one another for every career milestone, with more than 30 Academy of Country Music Awards between the couple. Today’s announcement was no exception, as the “Live Like You Were Dyin’” crooner, 58, threw his arms around his five-time Grammy Award-winning wife.

After breaking apart from the embrace, the two shared a quick peck on the lips. Then, Hill appeared to check her husband for any stray lipstick before he took the stage to deliver his acceptance speech.

Always a loud supporter of women, McGraw tearfully pointed out he was accepting this nomination that during National Women’s History Month. “And everyone who knows me knows that I wouldn’t be standing here today if it weren’t for great women in my life,” he said. “From my grandmother, to my mom, my sisters, my daughters, and—most of all—my wife.”

[RELATED: Tim McGraw Reveals How Faith Hill Saved Himself and Catapulted His Career: “I Definitely Would Have Been in a Downward Spiral”]

Paul Overstreet and the Stanley Brothers Join McGraw Among 2026 Inductees

The Country Music Hall of Fame only inducts three artists or industry figures each year, voting in two categories—the Modern Era Artist and the Veterans Era Artist. As the latter is reserved for those who got their start before 1980, Tim McGraw is part of the contemporary entrance.

The Stanley Brothers, who first recorded in 1947, will enter the Hall of Fame in the veterans era category. The bluegrass duo popularized the song “Man of Constant Sorrow” in the 1950s.

Additionally, a third category covers the Non-Performer and Recording and/or Touring Musician categories in rotation with Songwriter. With this year focusing on songwriters, Paul Overstreet rounds out the 2026 Hall of Fame class.

Overstreet’s songwriting hits include Randy Travis’ “Diggin’ Up Bones”, “Forever and Ever, Amen”, and “Deeper Than the Holler.” He also penned Kenny Chesney’s “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” and Blake Shelton’s “Some Beach.”

Featured image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM