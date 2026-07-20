3 Songs That Every Small-Town Radio Station Played Constantly in the 1990s

Did you grow up in a small town somewhere in America during the 1990s? I bet you listened to quite a bit of local AM radio back in those days. And if that’s the case, you definitely heard the following three small-town radio go-to songs in the 1990s. Let’s get a little nostalgic and revisit a few classics from that era, shall we? You might just be transported back to the family station wagon or pickup truck in a heartbeat.

“How Do I Live” by LeAnn Rimes from ‘You Light Up My Life: Inspirational Songs’ (1997)

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LeAnn Rimes had a pop smash hit on the charts with this 1997 tune. “How Do I Live” is one of the most famous songs from that very year, and it was a No. 2 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and a chart-topper on the Adult Contemporary chart. Rimes’ stunning vocals, that super catchy chorus… this ballad just can’t be beat. No wonder small-town (and big-city) radio loved it so much.

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“Walking In Memphis” by Marc Cohn from ‘Marc Cohn’ (1991)

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This soft rock tune with a little touch of country was very popular in its namesake of Memphis, Tennessee. However, it was beloved by listeners in just about every other town, including small ones, throughout the US in 1991. “Walking In Memphis” remains one of Marc Cohn’s biggest hits. It peaked at No. 13 on the Hot 100 chart and also did quite well internationally. The song also scored a Grammy nomination in 1992, and Cohn himself would win Best New Artist that same year, too.

“Go Rest High On That Mountain” by Vince Gill from ‘When Love Finds You’ (1995)

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Even if you’re just a little bit of a fan of Vince Gill, you definitely know and love this song well. “Go Rest High On That Mountain” remains one of Gill’s greatest songwriting achievements, and this heartbreaker of a country tune resonated with small-town radio stations and listeners across the country in the mid-1990s. “Go Rest High On That Mountain” was a No. 14 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart and also reached No. 7 on the Canadian country chart.

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