3 Songs That Prove Country and Rock Aren’t That Different

Country and rock overlap massively. A quick dive into both genres confirms this. From southern rock to amped up country, these genres are like close relatives. They don’t always see eye to eye, but when they do, it’s magic. The three songs below are perfect examples of the overlap between rock and country. These songs are both worthy of a stadium full of rock fans and country’s more intimate origins. They perfectly mix two worlds into one. Revisit these genre-blending hits.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 3 Country Songs You Haven’t Heard in Years but Still Know Every Word To]

“Dead Flowers” — The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones have several songs that borrow ideas from country music. Despite hailing from England, this iconic rock band was deeply inspired by American music. While at the beginning of their career, they focused on blues from across the pond, they later developed an affinity for the music happening down south.

One song that shines a light on the band’s love of country music is “Dead Flowers.” This southern rock song is a marvel considering who it comes from. It’s delightfully twangy and powerfully inventive. It’ll be a new look at The Stones for fans who don’t know the diversity of their sound.

“When Will I Be Loved” — Linda Ronstadt

Linda Ronstadt is an artist with so many different skill sets that it’s impossible to nail down her genre. While some count her as a country singer, others see her as a rock artist. Regardless of how you characterize Ronstadt’s music, there’s no doubt she has a love for both genres.

“When Will I Be Loved” has a foothold in both genres. Ronstadt flexes her ability to shape-shift in this song, delivering powerful vocals worthy of a rock anthem atop instrumentation that feels distinctly country. If any song were able to prove that there is an indistinguishable line between these genres, it’s this one.

“Ramblin’ Man” — The Allman Brothers Band

The Allman Brothers Band was a trailblazing force in the southern rock movement. These musicians helped solidify the genre for their peers. While they certainly rocked hard, there were elements to their songs that they picked up in their native Florida.

“Ramblin’ Man” is the best example of the way they blended these two genres. From twangy vocals to wiry guitars, this song has it all. It’s the perfect mix between country and rock, celebrating both genres without watering down either.

(Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)