Sebastian Bach Reveals He Had an “Emotional” Conversation With Dee Snider Before Twisted Sister News

Twisted Sister has a new frontman in Sebastian Bach—and both he and Dee Snider are emotional about it.

Following Snider’s announcement that he’s exiting the band due to health concerns, Bach has stepped in to lead the group. Before that announcement was made, though, the two men hopped on the phone to chat.

“We were both kind of emotional on the phone. I know I was a little bit teary-eyed because I have nothing but respect for Dee and I have always been a fan and a friend of Dee @justsuzette and his wonderful family,” Bach wrote on Instagram. “We have agreed to do six shows this year together and I am really looking forward to this.”

As for his new gig, Bach gushed, “What a feeling! I am in shock!”

“I am the Lead Singer of Twisted Sister,” he marveled, adding that he keeps “saying that over and over to myself and anybody else who will listen.”

Bach added, “I am absolutely honored and overjoyed to pay tribute to the legacy of some of my favorite music and musicians of my whole life! I am a true fan of this music.”

Bach continued his post by thanking French and Ojeda, stating, “It’s a long way from me painting the TS logo on the back of my jean jacket in high school in liquid paper to fronting the band.”

“I am completely excited as a fan to sing these songs,” he added. “Thank you Twisted Sister for this awesome opportunity and I look forward to rocking with all you sick motherfckers [sic] later on this year!”

Dee Snider’s Health Woes

Snider, 70, first revealed his health concerns in a February statement, at the same time that Twisted Sister canceled their 50th anniversary celebration performances.

Snider’s statement revealed that he “suffers from degenerative arthritis and has had several surgeries over the years just to keep going, able to only perform a few songs at a time in pain.”

“Dee has recently found out the level of intensity he has dedicated to his life’s work has taken its toll on his heart as well,” the statement added. “He can no longer push the boundaries of rock ‘n’ roll fury like he has done for decades.”

Shortly thereafter, on his House of Hair radio show, Snider assured fans, “I’m not dying!”

“I just can’t do those things that I did in my 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, and even 60s. Alright? Otherwise I’m alive and well,” he said. “I’m enjoying life. I’m here for the House of Hair. I am directing a movie. I’ve been writing things. You won’t see me on the stage kicking ass like I used to, because that will mess me up.”

“And you know what? The truth of the matter is: I don’t want you to see me up there being less than you expect me to be. You’ve got memories of a great show that I did? That’s what I want to leave you with,” he added. “I went out rocking. I’m still rocking here. I ain’t stopping. I’ve got a lot of life to live.”

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images