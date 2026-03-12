This 1975 Loretta Lynn Song Was So Controversial That Radio Stations Wouldn’t Play It

In 1973, the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision sparked controversy and debate in the United States. At the same time, it introduced a new wave of feminism that previous decades weren’t accustomed to. In 1975, Loretta Lynn released a song that would briefly turn heads for similar reasons.

Loretta Lynn’s “The Pill” speaks on newfound sexual freedom in a way that’s both sassy and challenging. Back then, this was rare for female country singers. However, not everyone was a fan of the statement song, especially those working in radio.

As The Boot reports, “The Pill” was banned by 60 radio stations across America when it was released. But of course, male country singers were topping the charts with songs that were just as scandalous. However, Loretta Lynn embraced the chaos that came with her speaking her mind. She even chose to play “The Pill” at the Opry, which would have been a rather bold choice at the time.

She shared this moment with Playgirl, as reported by TIME. “You know I sung it three times at the Grand Ole Opry one night, and I found out a week later that the Grand Ole Opry had a three-hour meeting, and they weren’t going to let me [sing it].”

It’s not like Lynn was unaware of the controversy that came with singing about birth control.

Loretta’s Personal Thoughts on Birth Control

By the time Loretta Lynn was 24, she had already had four children. It was also at 24 that, she discovered she had a knack for storytelling via song. In an interview with NPR in 2010, the then 78-year-old talked about birth control and how she felt she would have used it had it been accessible at the time.

“I sure didn’t like it when I got pregnant a few times. It’s hard for a woman to have so many kids,” she explained. “And at the time, I guess I had four. And then I got pregnant and had the twins. But I was a little angry. … If I’d had [the pill] I would have used it. ‘Cause back when I was having all the kids, we didn’t have birth control pills. Or if we did, I didn’t know anything about them.”

In 1964, Loretta would have her twins, Peggy and Patsy Lynn. After that, she would continue focusing on her career, touring, and songwriting.

